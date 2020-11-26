TshisaLIVE

Refilwe Modiselle: 'A lot of people have this idea that you need to turn to government for everything'

26 November 2020 - 06:27
Refilwe Modiselle says taking the lead is better than waiting on handouts.
Refilwe Modiselle says taking the lead is better than waiting on handouts.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Refilwe Modiselle says taking the lead is the best way to get things done, rather than wait on handouts from the government.

The White Gold star got candid with her follower on Twitter this week, telling them to do away with the idea of needing to turn to the government for everything.

She said sometimes one has to help themself by taking a leap of faith 

“Guys a lot of people have this idea that you need to turn to government for everything,” she said.

“Sometimes you have to help yourself first because we all know you'll climb Mount Kilimanjaro before you see anything actually happen. At times you honestly gotta take the lead.”

Earlier this week, the star announced that she would be donating spectacles to children with albinism between ages 5-18. 

“If you have a child with albinism between ages 5-18 and you can't afford specs or disadvantaged schools with learners that have albinism and don't have affordability for specs. Please alert me. Let's see what can be done as I try to champion this movement,” said Refilwe.

Veteran radio host DJ Fresh said he would like to contribute towards the movement by pledging five pairs of glasses.

The actress told fans that she can only help where she can, saying she is not “Mother Teresa”.  

“I can't help everyone. I try where God has given me the strength to. Bear with me. If I can't, I can't ... Asseblief (please)," said Refilwe.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Refilwe Modiselle gets candid about the struggles faced by children with albinism

"It cuts deep when I hear there are kids with albinism struggling in school," wrote Refilwe.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Refilwe, Candice and Priddy Ugly pen heartfelt letters to Bontle Modiselle for her 30th birthday

"Welcome to the other side, the unapologetic side of life. Brace yourself for the dirty 30s," Refilwe wished sister Bontle
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SA at the Oscars? Refilwe Modiselle's 'White Gold' to feature at another international film festival

Could South Africa have another nominee at the Oscars?
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. 'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Always remind my children I love them' — friends speak fondly about Mshoza at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi TshisaLIVE
  4. Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her' TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Nkosi lashes out against body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X