TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi hits back at Twitter after trending for defending Vusi Nova

'Stay with your money if it's going to come with abuse, humiliation'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 December 2020 - 13:00
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung told trolls they shouldn't make offensive statements if they can't handle clap backs.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung told trolls they shouldn't make offensive statements if they can't handle clap backs.
Image: Supplied

After being dragged for using a troll's financial position against him in a clap back, Idols SA judge Somizi has recorded a video to explain himself, his “hurtful” clap back and how trolls who set out to offend celebrities need to know celebs are also capable of  trolling! 

Vusi and Somizi recently dropped their much-hyped single Intandane, which means “orphan” and is dedicated to their late mothers.

However, the internet focused on Vusi's sexuality, which led to Somizi coming to his defence with a “money-related” clap back that landed him on the Twitter trends list.

A tweep questioned Vusi's sexuality on Somizi's post promoting the single, and the Idols SA judge clapped back by referring to the tweep's “tekateking bank account”. His clap back — deemed as unnecessarily personal and irrelevant by tweeps — landed Somizi on the trends list.

Somizi & Vusi Nova's song to their late moms overshadowed by clap back over Vusi's sexuality

'I was gonna answer that if the answer was gonna improve your tekateking bank balance' said Somizi in the now viral clap back
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

In a video posted on his Instagram TV, an unapologetic Somizi told tweeps where to get off and emphasised that if trolls want to offend celebs, they need to keep the same energy when the celebs clap back.

“I'm sure I am speaking for a lot of people, especially in the public space, that there are certain cyber bullies — especially on Twitter, cyber bullies who expect to say something to celebrities, or personalities or famous people or even non-famous people — who expect them to keep quiet just because they are famous, that they can't say anything because they are protecting their brand or say it to take attention from them.”

As far as his “constantly questioned” friendship with Vusi and Vusi's sexuality are concerned, Somizi said that information was private and none of anybody's business.

Somizi also made it clear he would never stop dishing out hurtful clap backs that he knows will hit his haters where it hurts. He said everyone who is offended by his clap backs can keep their money to themselves because he doesn't need them or their support.

“Personally, I am at a stage where I can tell when someone is just asking something because they want attention. But I am capable of retaliating, returning back, clapping back and that is the problem with cyber bullies. They want to serve it but they don't want to get it!”

Watch the full video below:

WATCH | Somizi can’t believe how Mohale is keeping his new ride in mint condition

Mohale took the saying 'as good as new' a bit too literally!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'It needs my intervention': Somizi on a mission to find Tito Mboweni after chicken stew 'moemish'

The finance minister's chicken stew has the streets in a mess.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Somizi says he wants to work with 'Obani Lababantu' star Gee Six Five

There's a new 65-year-old sensation in town that Somizi is crazy about!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi credits his late father for his cooking skills

Mmmmm! Somizi's cookbook has all sorts of goodies!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Somizi & Vusi Nova's song to their late moms overshadowed by clap back over ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'uThando neS'thembu' fans gush over Abongwe’s sweet 16 party TshisaLIVE
  3. Zenande Mfenyana says her friends don't owe it to her to help raise her child TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Shona Ferguson surprises Connie with custom jacket celebrating their ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi reacts to Master KG making it onto Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X