WATCH | Somizi hits back at Twitter after trending for defending Vusi Nova

In a video posted on his Instagram TV, an unapologetic Somizi told tweeps where to get off and emphasised that if trolls want to offend celebs, they need to keep the same energy when the celebs clap back.

“I'm sure I am speaking for a lot of people, especially in the public space, that there are certain cyber bullies — especially on Twitter, cyber bullies who expect to say something to celebrities, or personalities or famous people or even non-famous people — who expect them to keep quiet just because they are famous, that they can't say anything because they are protecting their brand or say it to take attention from them.”

As far as his “constantly questioned” friendship with Vusi and Vusi's sexuality are concerned, Somizi said that information was private and none of anybody's business.

Somizi also made it clear he would never stop dishing out hurtful clap backs that he knows will hit his haters where it hurts. He said everyone who is offended by his clap backs can keep their money to themselves because he doesn't need them or their support.

“Personally, I am at a stage where I can tell when someone is just asking something because they want attention. But I am capable of retaliating, returning back, clapping back and that is the problem with cyber bullies. They want to serve it but they don't want to get it!”

Watch the full video below: