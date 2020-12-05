WATCH | Somizi can’t believe how Mohale is keeping his new ride in mint condition

Idols SA judge Somizi can't stop laughing at the love of his life Mohale for keeping the plastic on his new whip!

With Somhale recently celebrating their 1st anniversary, the leading SA couple has had some adorable married folk moments that had the internet commenting #goals.

Mohale recently got himself a brand-new car. Earlier last month, The Dinner at Somizi's star congratulated his hubby for purchasing a Mini Cooper.

“Congrats to my bae @mohale_motaung senza so kwa Mhlongo-Motaung” he tweeted.

Mohale replied with a short and sweet “Thank you HubStar”.

Recently taking to social media in a video inside Mohale's ride, Somizi couldn't understand why his lover wouldn't remove the plastic off his speedometer. Mohale told Somizi that he wants to protect his car.

Somizi was like: “And I was like, 'why?'" ... watch the funny but cute moment below: