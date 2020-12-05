WATCH | Somizi can’t believe how Mohale is keeping his new ride in mint condition
Idols SA judge Somizi can't stop laughing at the love of his life Mohale for keeping the plastic on his new whip!
With Somhale recently celebrating their 1st anniversary, the leading SA couple has had some adorable married folk moments that had the internet commenting #goals.
Mohale recently got himself a brand-new car. Earlier last month, The Dinner at Somizi's star congratulated his hubby for purchasing a Mini Cooper.
“Congrats to my bae @mohale_motaung senza so kwa Mhlongo-Motaung” he tweeted.
Mohale replied with a short and sweet “Thank you HubStar”.
Recently taking to social media in a video inside Mohale's ride, Somizi couldn't understand why his lover wouldn't remove the plastic off his speedometer. Mohale told Somizi that he wants to protect his car.
Somizi was like: “And I was like, 'why?'" ... watch the funny but cute moment below:
Twitter was LOL-ing at Somhale's moment.
Many tweeps had their own stories as to why they still keep the plastic on their possessions to keep them in “mint condition”.
See for yourself:
Please Mohale alone🙏🙏🙏, my TV that was bought 3 black Fridays ago still has this thing. With all due respect leave him, there's a method in this madness😖— WildChildCapital (@tlhogikapital) November 29, 2020
Your husband is me, I have had the plastic cover on my TV for over 3 yrs.— Ally (@Ally65662226) November 29, 2020
In my defence, it was the 1st thing I ever bought with my own money so everytime I see the plastic even though it looks bubbly and old now, it reminds me that hard work pays off.
Tlogela Mohale, I drove my car for 9 months without removing the plastic stickers.— Bridgette Lefifi (@MissBri21) November 29, 2020
The Somhale union is one of SA's most celebrated LGBT+ couples who offer their super cute and adorable moments that we just eat up!
Earlier this year the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. In an Instagram post proving that #LoveWins, Mohale felt that the couple now have advice to impart onto newlyweds.
“I feel like there's a lot of things we were not told by newlyweds that could be helpful to anyone who is about to get married, but whatever it is that we have experienced got us to where we are today,” he said.