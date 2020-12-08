Halle Berry pays tribute as ‘Madea's Big Happy Family’ actress Natalie Desselle-Reid loses battle with cancer

Natalie Desselle-Reid, the actress best known for her roles in the TV series Eve and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, has died of colon cancer at the age of 53, CBS News reported.

The actress’s family released a statement via a post on her Instagram account, describing her as “a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife. Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever.”

Tributes to Desselle-Reid have been pouring in on social media since the announcement, most notably from her B*A*P*S co-star, Halle Berry.