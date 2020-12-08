Tributes pour in for theatre legend Dawn Lindberg

Tributes continue to stream in for theatre veteran Dawn Lindberg who died of a Covid-19 related illness.

According to a statement shared by the Naledi Theatre Awards on Facebook, Dawn died on Monday night at the age of 75.

She was the co-founder of the Naledi Theatre Awards, which celebrates talent in South African Theatre with her husband Des Lindberg.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that the founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards Dawn Lindberg passed away this evening from Covid-related illness," read the statement.

Organisers of The National Arts Festival sent their condolences to Dawn's loved ones.

"Our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved South African theatre legend Dawn Lindberg who passed away last night. A life lived for and on the stage and one that touched many others. RIP Dawn, thank you for everything you gave us."