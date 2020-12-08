Tributes pour in for theatre legend Dawn Lindberg
Tributes continue to stream in for theatre veteran Dawn Lindberg who died of a Covid-19 related illness.
According to a statement shared by the Naledi Theatre Awards on Facebook, Dawn died on Monday night at the age of 75.
She was the co-founder of the Naledi Theatre Awards, which celebrates talent in South African Theatre with her husband Des Lindberg.
"It is with great sadness that we announce that the founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards Dawn Lindberg passed away this evening from Covid-related illness," read the statement.
Organisers of The National Arts Festival sent their condolences to Dawn's loved ones.
"Our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved South African theatre legend Dawn Lindberg who passed away last night. A life lived for and on the stage and one that touched many others. RIP Dawn, thank you for everything you gave us."
It is with great sadness that we announce that the founder and CEO of the Naledis Dawn Lindberg Passed away this evening from a COVID related illnessPosted by Naledi Theatre Awards on Monday, December 7, 2020
Condolences have been pouring in following the news of her passing.
Deeply saddened to wake up to the news that Dawn Lindberg the CEO of the @NalediAwardsSA has passed away from a Covid-19 related illness- Dawn was a champion of the theatre world #RIPDawnLindberg @ChampionSAfrica pic.twitter.com/9a6K92RHmF— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) December 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved South African theatre legend Dawn Lindberg who passed away last night. A life lived for and on the stage and one that touched many others. RIP Dawn, thank you for everything you gave us. pic.twitter.com/N73pXhqRsF— NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) December 8, 2020
“This land is your land— pingla udit (@pingla_udit) December 8, 2020
This land is my land
This land belongs to you and me”
Dawn Lindberg fought apartheid through her passion for music! Rest in peace!
Very sad to see the news that Dawn Lindberg has passed away, Covid-19 cutting short another brilliant life.— Damon Kalvari (@DamonKalvari) December 8, 2020
Our theatre family are reeling this morning to hear of the passing of one of our matriarchs, Dawn Lindberg 💔. @DesLindberg & family - my heart is with you. Dawn, may you journey on peacefully knowing you lived an exceptional life and left behind a beautiful legacy 🤍. pic.twitter.com/gxbFTKRnwR— Angela Kilian (@angelakilian) December 8, 2020
That was such a lovely tribute to #DawnLindberg. Thank you @PeterTerry3 for dedicating a song to our theatre legend sung by #BrynTerfel on @Classic1027SA Today is a sad day indeed. #covid19SA— Carolyn Steyn (@Carolyn_Steyn) December 8, 2020