Glenda Kemp: From controversial stripper to devout Christian

David Capel meets the legendary stripper who has just turned 70 and is living a quiet seaside life far from the sinuous rhythm of her youth

At a time when many South Africans were being persecuted for opposing apartheid in the 1970s, a young white Afrikaner woman was also being harassed, arrested and intimidated. She was targeted not for her political views but because she took her clothes off in public.