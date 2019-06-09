Opinion & Analysis

Glenda Kemp: From controversial stripper to devout Christian

David Capel meets the legendary stripper who has just turned 70 and is living a quiet seaside life far from the sinuous rhythm of her youth

09 June 2019 - 00:00 By David Capel

At a time when many South Africans were being persecuted for opposing apartheid in the 1970s, a young white Afrikaner woman was also being harassed, arrested and intimidated. She was targeted not for her political views but because she took her clothes off in public.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'You've got two choices: the door or the window' - SABC management on decision ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Stoned or sober, MPs must sharpen their pencils Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | The EFF is tapping into vile sentiments in its attacks on ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Who should you vote for? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Visiting Zondeni Sobukwe: A separation too painful to relate Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X