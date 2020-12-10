'I insist on paying for everything I wear': Unathi Nkayi sets the record straight on MaXhosa outfits

Idols SA judge and musician Unathi Nkayi has rubbished claims that she gets free clothes from global luxury brand MaXhosa because she is the face of the brand.

In a lengthy Instagram post this week, Unathi told her more than 870,000 followers that the rumours that have been “living and breathing on some people's tongues” were not true.

She said she has never been an ambassador for the knitwear brand founded by Laduma Ngxokolo and that she always pays designers for their work.

“I love South African fashion so much that I insist on paying for everything I wear. I always say to my favourite designers, ‘Please use me as your walking canvas and don’t forget to send me the invoice’ because art is our wealth,” said Unathi.

“I am [not] and never have been an ambassador to and for Maxhosa. I simply love them and would do anything for them.”

Other big names that have been seen rocking the brand include US basketball star Dwyane Wade, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys. Beyoncé has also shown the brand some love on her website.

“I love the Ngxokolo family and all the staff and family that pour their heart and souls into our garments to make us feel like the royalty we are,” Unathi continued.

“I love them because they also get my crazy nature of not wanting to wear what someone else has worn or, at the very least, they let me remix my looks. From the head of the production line, to the man who prints the silk wool, to the beaders and seamstresses and drivers. Every single person at Maxhosa, I honour and love and would do anything for.”