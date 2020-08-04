Lifestyle

Here are 20 of SA's black designers Beyoncé featured on 'Black Is King' and 'Black Parade'

04 August 2020 - 11:34 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Thebe Magugu and Nao Serati were among the black designers that Beyonce showed love to and featured on Black Is King and Black Parade.
Thebe Magugu and Nao Serati were among the black designers that Beyonce showed love to and featured on Black Is King and Black Parade.
Image: Rich Mnisi

US megastar Beyoncé has shone the light on some of SA's most talented black designers, following the release of her third anticipated visual album Black Is King  at the weekend.

The full-length film is a love letter to people of the African diaspora celebrating “the breadth and beauty of black ancestry”.

Reimagining the story of The Lion King across the modern world including SA, West Africa, Europe and the US, Black Is King provides a deeper dive into the story, using African heritage and fashion.  

With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram.

“I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instils pride and knowledge.”

While big brands like Balmain and Valentino were prominently featured in the film, Beyoncé also tapped into a pool of SA's talented black designers.

Some of the designers also made it on to Black Parade, a platform on Beyoncé's official website that features black businesses.

Maxhosa

Rich Mnisi

David Tale

Nao Serati

Thebe Magugu

Franc Elis

Hamethop

Ifele

Katekani Moreku

Orapeleng Modutle

Ntando XV Ngwenya

Otsile Sefolo

Reign SA

Rich Factory

Selfi

Sindiso Khumalo

Sober Design House

Sun Goddess

Floyd Avenue

Thabo Makhetha

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Beyonce delights fans with stylised visual album 'Black Is King'

Pop royalty Beyonce on Friday released her much-hyped visual album "Black Is King," an aesthetically ambitious video billed as a companion to her ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

'It shaped the way we see art:' Mpumalanga trainees who worked on 'Black Is King'

Ten Mpumalanga trainees who got to work on 'Black is King' said they will use the experience in their future pursuits in the film industry.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

From a traditional wedding to Ma Mary Twala's swansong: SA stars shine bright in 'Black Is King'

All hail queen Bey, but did y'all see Nandi and Nyaniso though? Pure royalty!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Noxolo Grootboom made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable Lifestyle
  2. Should I be sanitising my groceries to protect myself against Covid-19? Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | Wild dog plays dead to escape a pride of hungry lions Travel
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 2 to 8 2020 Lifestyle
  5. The top action movies to stream in 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial