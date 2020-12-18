WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu reassures fans she's not quitting acting, as she goes into music

Former Rhythm City actress Samkelo Ndlovu has announced that she's venturing into music and will now also go as Samú, the singer.

Samkelo, who used to play the firm favourite role of Lerato on e.tv soapie Rhythm City, has revealed that she will be taking a break from acting and will be focusing on music. However, she added she'd still be part of the film and television industry, but behind the scenes.

Taking to Instagram, Samkelo shared that she was busy with her first studio EP which is set to drop early next year. She also revealed that now that she belongs to the music industry, she will go by the name of Samú.

“So, I want to clear something up and have a little chat seeing that many people believe I have quit acting. I want to give clarity about my new journey ...”

“So, I do go by the name of Samú ... life is great, I am finally living out my dream. Yes, I have been living out my acting dream. Yes, I have been having an awesome time ... acting has afforded me a really good life, some privileges and more. But now it's time for me to explore this musical talent of mine.”

Samkelo revealed that she was calling her new EP an “Experimental EP” as she will be exploring six of SA's most popular genres. In the IG LIVE video, Samú hosted a young listening session for followers giving them an opportunity to hear her first Amapiano song, Into Yami.

“So, it'll be Amapiano, Trap Soul, Gqom, RnB Ballet, Jazz and Afro Fusion ... zonke bonke — which is why it is an experimental EP. This is before I release my actual album.”

Samú also went on to explain the meaning behind her new single Into Yami which is set to drop on December 25.

Watch the video to hear what she had to say about her new song: