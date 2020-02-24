TshisaLIVE

Samkelo Ndlovu on leaving Rhythm City: I tried to go a year ago

'Myself and 'Rhythm City' part ways on a positive vibration and will always cherish the time we spent together'

24 February 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
TV actress Samkelo Ndlovu is bidding farewell to her character on Rhythm City.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

After playing Lerato on eTV's soapie Rhythm City for seven years, actress Samkelo Ndlovu has opened up about her exit from the hit soapie.

Samkelo shared the news of her departure on Twitter last week saying it was a mutual agreement between her and the show's bosses.

In an official statement, she explained that she reflected on how she had found a home at Rhythm City and was in an environment that helped shape her craft as an actress.

“The last seven years I have spent at a home that I found a favourable environment to harness and perfect my craft amongst thespians who share the same sentiments. I have enjoyed carrying Lerato with me and telling her story.”  

She also explained that she had tried to leave the show a year ago but was not able to.

“A year ago I attempted to leave Rhythm City and during talks with producers, after even trying a six months on six months off solution, another co-star who was pivotal as an antagonist in the world of the story confirmed his imminent departure. I was then asked to stay for one more year, as the show could not lose two villains at once.”

Samkelo served her notice, however the producers were already prepared for her exit.

“Myself and 'Rhythm City' part ways on a positive vibration and will always cherish the time we spent together.” she added.

