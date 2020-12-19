TshisaLIVE

Rasta’s portrait of the late Gee Six Five has the internet up in arms ... again!

19 December 2020 - 11:00
Rasta the Artist's dedication to the late TV presenter Gee65 isn't sitting well with the Twitter police!
Image: Twitter/Rasta The Artist

Twitter TL provocateur Rasta the Artist rocked the Twitter boat again this week with his latest painting of the late amapiano viral star Gee Six Five.

The nation's most infamous painter took to Twitter to share his latest “masterpiece” in the form of a portrait of the 65-year-old Obani Lababantu hitmaker.

Olpha Selepe, better known as Gee Six Five who died earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19, was buried at her home earlier this week.

Rasta painted a portrait supposedly depicting Gee Six Five and then posted a photo of himself on Twitter where he was seen proudly posed next to his portrait.

“Rest in peace Gee Six Five” captioned Rasta.

And as usual, the internet wasn't convinced that Rasta's artistic skills were 100%. Twitter came into the artist's mentions to critique his work. Some were confused about who Rasta was actually painting.

Tweeps labelled this artwork as his latest offence and the Twitter police were on their way, handcuffs and all!

Check out what people had to say about Rasta's latest work:

Though it is probably like water off a duck's back for Rasta, this hasn't stopped the hate pouring in. Over the years, the artist has been attempting to capture the likeness of SA legends, and the stars in question haven't been too happy about it!

Radio host and DJ Lerato Kganyago hit back at the artist after he painted an image of her with comedian Taka Tina. Lerato took to Twitter to say that “he did them dirty”.

Seeing the error of his ways, Rasta had another crack at the painting. However, even after a lot of revision, The Live Amp star just had one question for him:

“So who is the lady on right?”

However, if there's one thing about Rasta ... he will paint no matter what!

