Rasta’s portrait of the late Gee Six Five has the internet up in arms ... again!

Twitter TL provocateur Rasta the Artist rocked the Twitter boat again this week with his latest painting of the late amapiano viral star Gee Six Five.

The nation's most infamous painter took to Twitter to share his latest “masterpiece” in the form of a portrait of the 65-year-old Obani Lababantu hitmaker.

Olpha Selepe, better known as Gee Six Five who died earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19, was buried at her home earlier this week.

Rasta painted a portrait supposedly depicting Gee Six Five and then posted a photo of himself on Twitter where he was seen proudly posed next to his portrait.

“Rest in peace Gee Six Five” captioned Rasta.