Rasta’s portrait of the late Gee Six Five has the internet up in arms ... again!
Twitter TL provocateur Rasta the Artist rocked the Twitter boat again this week with his latest painting of the late amapiano viral star Gee Six Five.
The nation's most infamous painter took to Twitter to share his latest “masterpiece” in the form of a portrait of the 65-year-old Obani Lababantu hitmaker.
Olpha Selepe, better known as Gee Six Five who died earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19, was buried at her home earlier this week.
Rasta painted a portrait supposedly depicting Gee Six Five and then posted a photo of himself on Twitter where he was seen proudly posed next to his portrait.
“Rest in peace Gee Six Five” captioned Rasta.
Rest in peace @Real_GeeSixFive 💐. pic.twitter.com/0kSk2CRtha— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) December 16, 2020
And as usual, the internet wasn't convinced that Rasta's artistic skills were 100%. Twitter came into the artist's mentions to critique his work. Some were confused about who Rasta was actually painting.
Tweeps labelled this artwork as his latest offence and the Twitter police were on their way, handcuffs and all!
Check out what people had to say about Rasta's latest work:
Malome Don does not want rasta to draw him🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VGUAd5fMIp— jacob bheki (@BhekiJacob) December 16, 2020
Who will paint @RastaArtist when he dies? 🤔 https://t.co/RivBaiTJn1— Dadamac /🇿🇦 (@Shigodo) December 16, 2020
I thought Angie Motshega was still alive pic.twitter.com/dpKZwQLJuW— Malibongwe Gamede (@ntulize_bus) December 16, 2020
Rasta do us a favor and draw YOURSELF l want to see something 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/zh8WW2cTQP— Ngwadzo 🇮🇹 (@ngwaum) December 16, 2020
Though it is probably like water off a duck's back for Rasta, this hasn't stopped the hate pouring in. Over the years, the artist has been attempting to capture the likeness of SA legends, and the stars in question haven't been too happy about it!
Radio host and DJ Lerato Kganyago hit back at the artist after he painted an image of her with comedian Taka Tina. Lerato took to Twitter to say that “he did them dirty”.
Seeing the error of his ways, Rasta had another crack at the painting. However, even after a lot of revision, The Live Amp star just had one question for him:
“So who is the lady on right?”
However, if there's one thing about Rasta ... he will paint no matter what!