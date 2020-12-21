TshisaLIVE

Halala! Manaka Ranaka welcomes her baby boy

21 December 2020 - 11:00
Manaka Ranaka introduces her baby boy to the world!
Image: Via Manaka Ranaka's Instagram

Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka has revealed that her little prince has made his grand entry into the world. 

The actress made the exciting announcement on Instagram at the weekend. 

“Ka world! Sooooooooooo good to finally be here. Now, where should I put my bags?” Manaka captioned the post. 

In the lead-up to the birth of her son, the actress shared the excitement of her pregnancy  with fans. 

Previously speaking to Daily Sun on being preggos, the star said she was looking forward to being a mother again, even though the parenting game isn't new to her.

“It's the same feeling I felt when I had two of my daughters, so this experience is nothing new. People have been saying they hope I'm carrying a boy, but we'll see.

“I look forward to giving birth to a child. I don't care if it's a boy or girl, as long as it's not an animal,” said Manaka.

Though Manaka is known for being a strong and fierce momma bear, her opinions on parenting haven't always gone down well with the nation.

In an Instagram post addressing women serving their husbands on bended knee, the star shut down the patriarchy, saying that she would “rather be a single mother”. 

“Never! Then when are the children gonna get the attention they deserve and need if we are busy kneeling for adults that want more attention than the children they brought into this world?

Where I come from, children are more important than him and I. Imagine the baby crying her lungs out while mommy is forced to ignore the child, kneeling for daddy to finish eating. Hayi, never. Shem.” wrote Manaka.

