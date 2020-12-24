Khanyi Mbau pens heartfelt letter to daughter Khanz on her birthday

Social media personality Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to wish daughter Khanukani on her 14th birthday.

In a letter from the heart, the MbauReloaded star opened up about the trials and tribulations the mother-daughter duo have experienced through the years.

“Look how far we have come, my baby. Just the two of us and we have been doing this for a minute now.

“We’ve had hard days, big days, boring days and days that have tested us ... days that never make it into pictures, but I look back now with such a grateful heart that none of us gave up,” wrote Khanyi.

She also praised her best girl for being a year older and wiser.

“You have become such a strong, mature, funny and fun, intelligent human being that I am proud to call my daughter.

“I love you so much. Thank you for making me become the mom I am today because of your nature; it has moulded me into. You helped me grow mentally and spiritually too,” Khanyi said.