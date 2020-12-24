Khanyi Mbau pens heartfelt letter to daughter Khanz on her birthday
Social media personality Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to wish daughter Khanukani on her 14th birthday.
In a letter from the heart, the MbauReloaded star opened up about the trials and tribulations the mother-daughter duo have experienced through the years.
“Look how far we have come, my baby. Just the two of us and we have been doing this for a minute now.
“We’ve had hard days, big days, boring days and days that have tested us ... days that never make it into pictures, but I look back now with such a grateful heart that none of us gave up,” wrote Khanyi.
She also praised her best girl for being a year older and wiser.
“You have become such a strong, mature, funny and fun, intelligent human being that I am proud to call my daughter.
“I love you so much. Thank you for making me become the mom I am today because of your nature; it has moulded me into. You helped me grow mentally and spiritually too,” Khanyi said.
Though we love Khanyi for being the fierce social media queen we know and love today, she is also a mother of note. From a little girl, Mzansi has seen Khanz at her mother's side. She is the second Mbau in command after all!
Early this year, Khanyi took to Instagram with a snap of her and her daughter. In the appreciation post, the Ubusuku Bonke hitmaker said she is proud to have witnessed Khanz become the teen social media star she is today.
“What an honour watching you bloom into such a beautiful flower,” Khanyi wrote.