Inspiring moments from Mzansi's female faces who encouraged #bodypositive

In the Age of #MeToo and body positivity movements, women are able to empower themselves in much more meaningful ways than possible in the past.

Women are able to share their milestones and triumphs with the world without feeling ashamed but rather proud of themselves in all their achievements.

In the last couple of years, SA Celebs have shared their journeys to self-acceptance. Stars of all body types have opened up about the trials and tribulations of their body positive journey.

Here are some of SA's finest whose personal body positive testimonies inspired us to love ourselves: