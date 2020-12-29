TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo hits back at opinions about her love life

29 December 2020 - 13:00
In the past, dating rumours had tongues wagging about her love life. Now the hit DJ says no more!
Image: Via Thuli's Instagram

Actress and musician Thuli Phongolo clapped back at a follower who gave their two cents on her relationship, telling him to sit down.

From the Duduzane Zuma dating rumours to allegedly being offered R100,000 to "date" one of SA's rich and famous, Thuli once again heated up the TL with her love life this week.

Taking to Twitter, the star said that she prefers to keep her romantic interests off social media.

“Guys, I know I’m posting this on social media but I really don’t want a man on social media! I’m always just laughing at the sh*t that guys do on social media, they just ... argh man, no!” tweeted Thuli.

After she confirmed that she is indeed 'boo-ed up', the star was flooded with relationship advice.

The star had to clarify that she wasn't actively seeking a relationship, but found the romance she wanted anyway.

After the follower questioned Thuli's comments and argued that she had attracted the romance, Thuli told him to stopping throwing his toys around and just keep it moving.

“Sir, don’t spin the wheel. You know exactly what you were implying and now that the response doesn’t suit your plot, you’re throwing toys about. Take that sh*t elsewhere! I said what I dun said!” Thuli tweeted.

