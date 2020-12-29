Thuli Phongolo hits back at opinions about her love life

Actress and musician Thuli Phongolo clapped back at a follower who gave their two cents on her relationship, telling him to sit down.

From the Duduzane Zuma dating rumours to allegedly being offered R100,000 to "date" one of SA's rich and famous, Thuli once again heated up the TL with her love life this week.

Taking to Twitter, the star said that she prefers to keep her romantic interests off social media.

“Guys, I know I’m posting this on social media but I really don’t want a man on social media! I’m always just laughing at the sh*t that guys do on social media, they just ... argh man, no!” tweeted Thuli.