Focalistic on staying resilient despite the hate

Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic is proud of himself for staying resilient, and took to Twitter to let his haters know he is making a name for himself across the African continent.

Since 2019, “Pitori Maradonna” Focalistic has been a rising star in SA and has won the hearts of the nation with his sick beats and fire lyrics. Now the star is taking his talents to the rest of Africa.

After recently performing in Tanzania, the rapper reflected on his come up journey. He said he's finally proven all his naysayers wrong and, most importantly, he's made his momma proud.

“I’m always grateful. I stayed resilient. People said the sound wouldn’t work! They said I’m too Pitori. They said I sound Whack! God said yes! Now we rocking sold-out shows back to back in different African countries! My whole hood is proud and my mom? She loves it!” tweeted Focalistic.