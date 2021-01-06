TshisaLIVE

Focalistic on staying resilient despite the hate

06 January 2021 - 15:00
Focalistic is making waves across Africa, and his momma's proud!
Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic is proud of himself for staying resilient, and took to Twitter to let his haters know he is making a name for himself across the African continent.

Since 2019, “Pitori Maradonna” Focalistic has been a rising star in SA and has won the hearts of the nation with his sick beats and fire lyrics. Now the star is taking his talents to the rest of Africa.

After recently performing in Tanzania, the rapper reflected on his come up journey. He said he's finally proven all his naysayers wrong and, most importantly, he's made his momma proud.

“I’m always grateful. I stayed resilient. People said the sound wouldn’t work! They said I’m too Pitori. They said I sound Whack! God said yes! Now we rocking sold-out shows back to back in different African countries! My whole hood is proud and my mom? She loves it!” tweeted Focalistic.

Twitter was singing the star's praises.

Check out the stans and their love for all things Focalistic.

This isn't the first time Focalistic has made his mother proud. After his hit single Ke Star went gold, he said he finally brought a tear to his mother's eye.

“When I got my degree, I lost the paper and my mom was sad because she wanted to frame it. Today, I gave her the gold plaque and she couldn’t be happier,  her face with tears of joy. Calling the whole fam! Dankie Ke Star! Let’s go platinum,” said the star.

