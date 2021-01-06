TshisaLIVE

Emtee explains why he's a 'better rapper than Ace Hood'

06 January 2021 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Emtee told a tweep he's a better rapper than Ace Hood.
Emtee told a tweep he's a better rapper than Ace Hood.
Image: Instagram/Emtee

Hip hop heavyweight Emtee believes he is a way better spitter than American rapper Ace Hood.  

The rapper had a conversation with a tweep recently where he explained how "impossible" it was for one to think Ace Hood was better than him. 

Emtee said the reason was that Ace Hood "only raps in one language so he can't be better than me".

The US rapper became popular in Mzansi when he dropped his fire hits Bugatti and Hustle Hard a couple of years ago. 

Emtee said Ace Hood couldn't switch up his flow in seven languages. 

"He can’t rap in seven languages so he’s not," he replied to the tweep who suggested that Ace Hood rapped better than the Pearl Thusi hitmaker.  

This is not the first time Emtee has had to defend himself from hip hop heads who thought he wasn't a good enough rapper. 

In February last year, he slammed claims that he had a ghostwriter on his 2015 breakthrough hit, Roll Up. 

Taking to Twitter, the Johustleburg artist said it was impossible for someone else to have written the song because “Roll Up was a freestyle, but someone keeps claiming they wrote it for me. Lol.”

The song earned Emtee the Song of the Year prize at the SA Hip Hop Awards in 2015 and the Record of the Year award at the 2016 SA Music Awards (Samas).

Tired of people always chasing clout, Emtee tweeted: “Can I get through today without hearing a lie ... ”

READ MORE

Emtee’s estranged girlfriend Nicole breaks silence on 'abuse' allegations

"Firstly, the claim made by Mthembeni that I physically abuse him is completely false and is a fabrication designed to attack my character."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Emtee clears the air on 'R55k a show' claims

Emtee caught feels at that R55k
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Emtee announces new album’s name and thanks Ruff & Sjava

Emtee really had it tough before the fame!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Here’s why Emtee wants to remove the Mercedes-Benz tattoo from his neck

The rapper is known for his neck tattoo.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi: Was your festive so bad you're interested in what's happening between ... TshisaLIVE
  3. From Jub Jub to being labelled a 'killer': 5 hectic moments from Kelly K’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zenande Mfenyana says her hubby has inspired her to get back in shape TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X