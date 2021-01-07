TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Singer Nomcebo Zikode chats it up with soccer star Didier Drogba

07 January 2021 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
'Jerusalema' singer Nomcebo Zikode chatted with soccer legend Didier Drogba.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Talk about starting the New Year on a good note, singer Nomcebo Zikode had her wildest dreams fulfilled when she got to meet and sit down with her favourite soccer player Didier Drogba.

Feeling elated that she met the Ivory Coast soccer star, Nomcebo took to Instagram and shared a video of herself together with the former Chelsea goal poacher.

The Jerusalema singer, who was recently in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, shared how excited she was to have been able to have a young chat with Didier.

In the video, Nomcebo can be seen seated with the soccer legend, who expressed how grateful he was to be meeting the vocalist behind the most streamed song in 2020.

With a translator by his side, Didier said to the songstress, “We owe people who we admire how we can know and work out to help people reach their full potential ..." 

Nomcebo then asked Didier how he manages to stay focused even though he's the big star that he is.

“I think, it's really simple ... for me I believe all this is a game. It's like you're living two lives, one that you know where you come from and what you know now. Like for me, I grew up in the poor township and before I became who I am known to be I was just Didier.

“I was coming here in the city centre, nobody paying attention to me, but then six months later I come back I get celebrated. So, never forget where you come from because one day they won't show you on TV any more.” 

Didier said it was important to maintain the relationships you had before becoming famous.

“For example, the people I hang out with are still the same people I was with before the fame. They know the real me, not the guy who wants to smile for the camera. The way they knew me 10 years ago, is the way they know me now.

“So, the day everything stops, I am still the same.”

