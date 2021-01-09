TshisaLIVE

Jessica Nkosi says we aren't being kind to each other in these difficult times

09 January 2021 - 14:00
Actress Jessica Nkosi wonders why people aren't kinder to each other after the trials and tribulations of 2020.
Image: Jessica Nkosi/Instagram

The Queen star Jessica Nkosi took to Twitter to ask her followers why people are not kinder to each other in these difficult times.

The star opened up on Twitter about the unkindness that she has witnessed around her recently and claimed that, while people don't talk about it online, the struggle is real for all of us.

“But why can’t we just be kind to one another. It’s been such a difficult year. Yet people continue to be so vile. Everyone is dealing with something, they may not put it on social media,” wrote Jessica.

Many of her followers agreed, saying that there are a lot of mean-spirited people on the social media streets.

Jessica, an advocate for kindness and love, said that her values and principles were thanks to lessons from her late father.

Reflecting in an Instagram post two years ago on her dad's birthday, the TV presenter said he raised her to be the strong, confident media powerhouse she is today.

“My dad raised me to be strong, powerful, confident and own it, own who I am ... be proud of who I am. To put God first and always be praying, about everything. I am the living word. Day by day I’m learning to walk in his teachings,” Jessica wrote.

