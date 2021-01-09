Jessica Nkosi says we aren't being kind to each other in these difficult times
The Queen star Jessica Nkosi took to Twitter to ask her followers why people are not kinder to each other in these difficult times.
The star opened up on Twitter about the unkindness that she has witnessed around her recently and claimed that, while people don't talk about it online, the struggle is real for all of us.
“But why can’t we just be kind to one another. It’s been such a difficult year. Yet people continue to be so vile. Everyone is dealing with something, they may not put it on social media,” wrote Jessica.
Many of her followers agreed, saying that there are a lot of mean-spirited people on the social media streets.
Seems people enjoy being mean nje unprovoked, especially on these streets! I don't know if it's for likes or retweets!?🤷♀️— Khanyiso Crowder (@CrowderKhanyiso) December 31, 2020
I ask myself this question everyday 🙁😢😥 https://t.co/TgdzjwUANh— Layla Mashego Phetla (@SellingSunset_) December 31, 2020
The mere fact that someone can be cruel to the next person openly shows we still have a long way to go where humulity is concerned😢it's honestly saddening....Love & light Jessy❤💐— SosiboSlindy🌼🌼❤ (@SlindySosibo) January 1, 2021
#twitterviolence is growing slowly but surely pic.twitter.com/nvrokuWzPC— 𝑆𝐼𝑅. 𝑀𝐴𝐽𝑂𝐿𝐴 (@Sakhelemajola) December 31, 2020
Truth be told, its their nature, a reflection of who they truly are. Best bet is to not take the bait and lower yourself in the process. In most posts that i have seen, they just have I dont care attitude. I wondered the same myself. It's sad, so sad.— Moss Mosweu (@MosweuMoss) December 31, 2020
People are angry and hurt and can't express themselves and end up being mean, unreasonable, foolishness and childish nje!— Bongi Vilakazi (@BongiVilakazi5) December 31, 2020
Jessica, an advocate for kindness and love, said that her values and principles were thanks to lessons from her late father.
Reflecting in an Instagram post two years ago on her dad's birthday, the TV presenter said he raised her to be the strong, confident media powerhouse she is today.
“My dad raised me to be strong, powerful, confident and own it, own who I am ... be proud of who I am. To put God first and always be praying, about everything. I am the living word. Day by day I’m learning to walk in his teachings,” Jessica wrote.