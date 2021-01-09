Jessica Nkosi says we aren't being kind to each other in these difficult times

The Queen star Jessica Nkosi took to Twitter to ask her followers why people are not kinder to each other in these difficult times.

The star opened up on Twitter about the unkindness that she has witnessed around her recently and claimed that, while people don't talk about it online, the struggle is real for all of us.

“But why can’t we just be kind to one another. It’s been such a difficult year. Yet people continue to be so vile. Everyone is dealing with something, they may not put it on social media,” wrote Jessica.