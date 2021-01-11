TshisaLIVE

Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 January 2021 - 10:00
Trevor Noah bought a stunning R420m mansion.
Clearly marking 2021 as his own, SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has started his year on a luxurious high after purchasing a multimillion Bel-Air mansion and Mzansi can't help but stan while others turn green with envy!

Despite the challenges that came with 2020, Trevor proved that his bank account is still standing strong by finalising his purchase of a $27.5m (R420m) contemporary mansion in Bel-Air, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

When the news made it home that Trevor had bagged an impressive mansion that boasts six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and luxuries including an infinity pool, a screening room, a spa, a steam room and a rooftop area for entertaining, peeps were super-proud.

Mzansi couldn't help but gush about how proud they are of the comedian, who has most definitely moved up in life.

Celebs like Cassper Nyovest expressed just how much reading such news inspired them.

As if that isn't brag-worthy enough, Trevor's new “neighbours” include the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé and Elon Musk!

While some showed envy on the social media streets, most people just started lighting virtual candles as they manifested and hoped to one day have their very own R420m mansion to brag about.

Here are some of the reactions.

