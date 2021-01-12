‘Her smile would light up the space around her’: Menzi Ngubane mourns Lindiwe Ndlovu's death

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has joined the flood of tributes for late actress Lindiwe Ndlovu, who died on Monday.

Lindiwe's longtime agent, Lynne Higgins of Gaenor Artiste Management, confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday evening that the star had died in her sleep due to health complications, but would not be drawn into speculation that her death was related to Covid-19.

The actress lit up screens with roles in several major productions, including Mazinyo Dot Q, Ses'Top La, Stokvel, Soul City, Scandal!, Isidingo, Home Affairs, Lockdown and Isono.

Menzi was a fan of Lindiwe's work and took to Twitter after news of her death to celebrate her as a “phenomenal women and outstanding actress”.

The former Generations and Isibaya actor said his heart was heavy at Lindiwe's passing but remembered how she would fill the room with her smile.

“My heart is heavy. Her smile would light up the space around her and she always had a positive impact on everyone. Rest in peace, Sis Lindiwe,” he wrote.