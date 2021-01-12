Linda Mtoba hits back at hate for breastfeeding 'too old' Baby Bean

Actress and fierce mommy Linda Mtoba has hit back at the “breastfeeding police” who judge her for breastfeeding her daughter.

The actress, who lovingly refers to her 15-month-old daughter as Bean, has often been criticised for breastfeeding her daughter.

“Whenever I post a pic or video of me breastfeeding Bean, I’m sent so many ‘oh my word, she’s still breastfeeding’ or ‘akesemdala for ukuncela' (she's too old to breastfeed). Listen here and listen good: First, yes and proudly so. WHO (World Health Organisation) recommends you breastfeed until two (years old.)

“There are far too many benefits of breastfeeding to even count, (Google is your friend). It’s my personal choice to breastfeed and to continue doing so well after six months or even a year. Bean is 15 months now. I’ll stop when I’m ready to and when I feel Bean is ready too,” wrote Linda.

The River star sent a gentle reminder to her fellow mommas of the world that it is OK to do what they think is best for their children.

“For all the other breastfeeding mamas, do what’s best for you and your baby. Don’t get discouraged. Forget the naysayers and those who feel they have a right to an opinion about your life, body and parenting. Stop parent shaming. To each his own,” she said.