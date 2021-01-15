IN MEMES | Fans saw Lucy 'possess' Manaka on last night’s 'The Ranakas'

Many people in Mzansi can vouch how talented veteran actress Manaka Ranaka is, but since her family’s reality show first graced TV screens, fans believe she carries her characters in her, and this Thursday night fans swore they saw Lucy Diale take over Manaka.

Lucy is the character Manaka plays on Generations: The Legacy, and even though she’s a rough around the edges, high-key gangster, she’s also a softie who would do anything to protect her family and the people she loves.

While fans can usually differentiate, thanks to social media, between Lucy and Manaka, they had to admit the lines were blurred in the latest episode of the much-loved reality show.

In this season of the reality show, fans get to watch the emotions behind the scenes when a pregnant Manaka found out her daughter had hidden her own pregnancy from the family for seven months.

Manaka, who has proved herself to be an awesome mother all along, got a bit emo in the scenes that followed, and it was this snippet in the teaser from last week that got fans thinking Manaka is channeling the Lucy in her this week.

Watch the snippet below: