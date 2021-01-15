IN MEMES | Fans saw Lucy 'possess' Manaka on last night’s 'The Ranakas'
Many people in Mzansi can vouch how talented veteran actress Manaka Ranaka is, but since her family’s reality show first graced TV screens, fans believe she carries her characters in her, and this Thursday night fans swore they saw Lucy Diale take over Manaka.
Lucy is the character Manaka plays on Generations: The Legacy, and even though she’s a rough around the edges, high-key gangster, she’s also a softie who would do anything to protect her family and the people she loves.
While fans can usually differentiate, thanks to social media, between Lucy and Manaka, they had to admit the lines were blurred in the latest episode of the much-loved reality show.
In this season of the reality show, fans get to watch the emotions behind the scenes when a pregnant Manaka found out her daughter had hidden her own pregnancy from the family for seven months.
Manaka, who has proved herself to be an awesome mother all along, got a bit emo in the scenes that followed, and it was this snippet in the teaser from last week that got fans thinking Manaka is channeling the Lucy in her this week.
Watch the snippet below:
That's exactly why Katlego hid her pregnancy for seven months. Manaka is crazy, and she wasn't ACTING. 😂 #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/e3PN90WRcd— O L E T I L W E 🌻 (@Iam_Kardas) January 14, 2021
As it turned out, the moment was as dramatic as it was advertised to be, but tweeps maintained Lucy “possessed” Manaka for that minute of pure entertainment.
Check out tweeps’ reactions below:
There she is. Lucy Diale just came out. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/BtJCcETzQE— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 14, 2021
So today I've learned that Manaka Ranaka and Lucy Diale bala🤞🏾#TheRanakas— IamLilube🇿🇦 (@Avril_Royale) January 14, 2021
I cant believe I've waited all week for Manaka's dramatic scene only to find out it was just a decent conversation! 😫 I thought there would be DRAMA! #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/UOO2oO0C5j— Kay Madlalati (@KMadlalati) January 14, 2021
Wait... Manaka's daughter is pregnant and le yena as well ?— Thato (@moloithatoj) January 14, 2021
#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/BY2vRg0HFR
Hai nani nenza ngathi it's the 1st time seeing mother and daughter pregnant, tsek #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/nirlMiQPYm— Thandeka🏳️🌈 (@Thah_Tourlaw) January 14, 2021
#TheRanakas— Nolwazi Ralehlathe (@Noli_Ralehlathe) January 14, 2021
Who was also waiting for *Otherwise kao blella girl* moment 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G1bCs4zBiG
However, the star of the show, as per norm, was Ranaka. In addition to how fans are loving his new “mature” side, his comical side is still a winner for tweeps.
His line in reaction to Manaka’s daughter’s pregnancy left tweeps howling.
When Ranaka said “I'm going to be a grandfather before I become a father”, tweeps were done!
Check out some of the reactions below:
I'm gonna be a grandfather before I become a father 😂😂. Ranaka is my favorite #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/UCh3Vx22gF— 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐨 (@Katlie_B) January 14, 2021
Im going to be a grandfather before I become a father... I felt that... #theranakas pic.twitter.com/jGA7qJZf6R— LibertyWalk🇮🇹 (@l_cubi) January 14, 2021
Ranaka was the crowd, Dj and the circle opener at same time. This gent🤣 #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/jL7EwXzRGB— Mokiry_ (@drdwing) January 14, 2021
"I'm gonna be a grandfather before I become a father"— Kay Madlalati (@KMadlalati) January 14, 2021
Lol, Ranaka is just out there enjoying his life shame! 😂 loooove this guy! #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/pmhdwYbp07
Reality show heroes!!! Add ur own #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/iy8BZdQGqX— Tshepo (@DjMrT_SA) January 7, 2021
Ranaka is the reason i watch this show.... Cheers To Ranaka #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/zE3W61o4M4— Khathu (@KhathutsheC) January 14, 2021