John Kani and Zakes Mda pay tribute to veteran actor Sam Phillips

Mpumi Philips, Sam’s daughter, described the actor as fearless and a loving father.

“To many, he is revered as an actor, director, producer, writer and music composer among an array of many other achievements and titles, but to us he was a loving father, grandfather, husband and friend. We are pleased to have been led by such a fearless being who taught us that anything is possible,” she said.

Sam is remembered for his many roles, including his most recent one in the Netflix series Kings of Joburg.

Connie Ferguson, co-founder of Ferguson Films which produced the series, also paid tribute to the actor, who she said will be remembered for his professionalism, talent and humility.

Vuyolwethu Ngcukana, who plays the character Schumacher in the Ferguson telenovela The Queen, said he has been anxious about his elderly colleagues.