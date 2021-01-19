TshisaLIVE

Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared bikini snaps

19 January 2021 - 14:00
Shudufhadzo Musida a received backlash over her recent bikini pics.
Shudufhadzo Musida a received backlash over her recent bikini pics.
Image: Ashley Marie Photography

Fans on social media rallied around reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida after she was cyberbullied for “wasting time” on swimwear photoshoots instead of focusing on "more important things". 

Shudufhadzo's name landed on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after she shared a snap of herself in a one-piece swimming costume catching rays and having fun poolside.

While Shudu's fans gushed over the gorgeous photoset, some trolls claimed she has no time for "real" problems facing the youth of SA.

Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil told TshisaLIVE the organisation condemns the cyberbullying and personal attacks Shudu has been facing online. They said the star deserves a rest after being crowned and completing her honours within the last year.

“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable following her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

Though Shudu hasn't directly commented on the matter, she posted a photoset for the haters not too long after the trolls reared their ugly heads

Mzansi also hit back at the hate, saying we shouldn't be policing the star's life.

Check out the comments below:

OPINION | Zozi’s short hair, Shudu’s bald head — Mzansi is loving Miss SA's new pace

The thing is, representation is important to all of us.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

No, Miss SA Shudu will not wear a wig for the Miss World pageant: 'I'm going bald, this is the look'

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida will proudly rock her chiskop at the Miss World beauty pageant next year.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

IN PICS | Five of the most striking looks from Miss SA's homecoming tour

Miss SA came to slay! Shudufhadzo Musida served up some show-stopping fashion as she embarked on her celebratory homecoming tour of Limpopo at the ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Twitter left hurt by Rasta’s portraits of the late Lindiwe Ndlovu TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Fans saw Lucy 'possess' Manaka on last night’s 'The Ranakas' TshisaLIVE
  3. Youngster featured on Cassper's album shuns help to 'go back to the streets' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila reveals pregnancy in cute vid! TshisaLIVE
  5. It’s official: 'Isibaya' has been canned! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X