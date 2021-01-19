Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared bikini snaps

Fans on social media rallied around reigning Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida after she was cyberbullied for “wasting time” on swimwear photoshoots instead of focusing on "more important things".

Shudufhadzo's name landed on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after she shared a snap of herself in a one-piece swimming costume catching rays and having fun poolside.

While Shudu's fans gushed over the gorgeous photoset, some trolls claimed she has no time for "real" problems facing the youth of SA.

Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil told TshisaLIVE the organisation condemns the cyberbullying and personal attacks Shudu has been facing online. They said the star deserves a rest after being crowned and completing her honours within the last year.

“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable following her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

Though Shudu hasn't directly commented on the matter, she posted a photoset for the haters not too long after the trolls reared their ugly heads