No, Miss SA Shudu will not wear a wig for the Miss World pageant: 'I'm going bald, this is the look'

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida will proudly rock her chiskop at the Miss World beauty pageant next year.

The Ha-Masia-born beauty revealed this on Monday in an Instagram live session during which she and Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels answered questions regarding the pageant.

When she was crowned Miss SA, many praised her for following “in the footsteps” of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who conquered the local and international stage with her natural hair and “fade” haircut.

“I'm going to Miss World bald. This is the look guys, like I tell you all the time; it's cheap, it's quick and I quite like it,” she said.

Wessels added “and also, the world would kill me if I put her on a wig. That's not gonna happen. This is Shudu, this is how the country came to know her and love her and appreciate her.”

Medical doctor Rolene Strauss became the third SA woman to win Miss World in 2014, a title Shudu hopes to bring home late next year.

“That was such a big moment, thank you for inspiring so many of us including myself. I can't wait to take the Miss World stage. You set a good foundation for us,” Shudu said of Rolene's win.

The pageant focuses on charity work and 'beauty with a purpose'. Shudu said she will use the platform to advance mental health awareness.

“Purpose is something that takes a long time to unfold, but thankfully we know that we're on the right trajectory to our goal ... [My beauty with the purpose project] is mental health. We've been talking about mental health since the [Miss SA] finale.

“We are focusing on mental health and one of my biggest goals is to not only destigmatise it locally but globally as well,” she said.