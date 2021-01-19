TshisaLIVE

DJ Warras weighs in on 'formula milk dad' who broke curfew

'I left after curfew the other night to buy sanitary pads. I never encountered police but if I did, I’d like to think they would use their discretion in dealing with me'

19 January 2021 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Warras says police acted unfairly by arresting a father who broke curfew to buy formula milk for his newborn baby.
DJ Warras says police acted unfairly by arresting a father who broke curfew to buy formula milk for his newborn baby.
Image: Instagram/Shady Lurker

Radio personality DJ Warras has urged police to use their discretion when dealing with people who break the curfew. 

The Shady Lurker’s comments come after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit revealed on Monday they were looking into the case of a father who was arrested for violating the curfew while he was out to buy formula milk for his newborn baby last week.

According to TimesLIVE, a Centurion father who was arrested for rushing to a nearby hospital during curfew hours to buy formula milk, is planning to sue the police service and the officers who detained him for unlawful arrest.

Believing the police were unfair for arresting the new father, Warras shared his own story about  driving after curfew and questioned what he would have done if he encountered such a situation.  

“I left after curfew the other night to buy sanitary pads. I never encountered police but if I did, I’d like to think they would use their discretion in dealing with me and my circumstances under which I broke the rule.”

Recently the DJ said the government was willing to lose billions rather than trust “weak” law enforcement.

His comments came after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol would remain as the level 3 lockdown was extended. 

In a discussion with one of his followers, the DJ explained his take on the logic behind keeping the alcohol ban.

“The lifting of the ban must be accompanied by law enforcement doing their jobs. Without taking bribes and and and. Government knows they can’t take that chance.

“Imagine? Knowing your enforcement is so weak — you’d rather lose billions than take a chance on them. Fu***n circus.” 

DJ Warras on government willing to lose billions rather than trust 'weak' law enforcement

"Lifting of the ban must be accompanied by law enforcement doing their jobs. Without, taking bribes and and and... Government knows they can’t take ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Warras claps back hard at tweleb for calling him 'less intellectually gifted'

DJ Warras is not about twelebs who act brand new on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA explains how he and Sizwe Dhlomo squashed their beef

'I said I'm sorry and we keep moving on, that's what men do'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Warras on taxi industry strike: The money they are asking for is worth paying

"It doesn’t get more essential than taxis in SA. They are the veins to SA’s economic body!" Sizwe Dhlomo said.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Twitter left hurt by Rasta’s portraits of the late Lindiwe Ndlovu TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Fans saw Lucy 'possess' Manaka on last night’s 'The Ranakas' TshisaLIVE
  3. Youngster featured on Cassper's album shuns help to 'go back to the streets' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila reveals pregnancy in cute vid! TshisaLIVE
  5. It’s official: 'Isibaya' has been canned! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X