DJ Warras weighs in on 'formula milk dad' who broke curfew

Radio personality DJ Warras has urged police to use their discretion when dealing with people who break the curfew.

The Shady Lurker’s comments come after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit revealed on Monday they were looking into the case of a father who was arrested for violating the curfew while he was out to buy formula milk for his newborn baby last week.

According to TimesLIVE, a Centurion father who was arrested for rushing to a nearby hospital during curfew hours to buy formula milk, is planning to sue the police service and the officers who detained him for unlawful arrest.

Believing the police were unfair for arresting the new father, Warras shared his own story about driving after curfew and questioned what he would have done if he encountered such a situation.

“I left after curfew the other night to buy sanitary pads. I never encountered police but if I did, I’d like to think they would use their discretion in dealing with me and my circumstances under which I broke the rule.”