Anele Mdoda believes it's important for her son to have male role models

Radio host and personality Anele took to Twitter to share her thoughts on co-parenting and how she goes about introducing good influences into her 5-year-old son Alakhe's life.

The 947 host took to Twitter with her hot take on co-parenting, using her personal experiences to share advice. Anele said that she has raised Alakhe around men who help instil solid values in her son.

And even though his father is still in the picture, she believes it's important for her baby boy to have others help shape his world view and impart their knowledge.

She encouraged others to help out their loved ones who are single parents.

“I have such a strong unit of men who always surrounding Alakhe helping me shape & raise him. It's so necessary even if Alakhe's dad was not active (which he is) it would suck but my unit would have me. What I'm saying is if you have a friend & there is an absent parent ... jump in,” tweeted Anele.