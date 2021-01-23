TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda believes it's important for her son to have male role models

23 January 2021 - 10:00
Media personality Anele Mdoda says that having strong, male role models is important for her son Alakhe's upbringing.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Radio host and personality Anele took to Twitter to share her thoughts on co-parenting and how she goes about introducing good influences into her 5-year-old son Alakhe's life.

The 947 host took to Twitter with her hot take on co-parenting, using her personal experiences to share advice. Anele said that she has raised Alakhe around men who help instil solid values in her son.

And even though his father is still in the picture, she believes it's important for her baby boy to have others help shape his world view and impart their knowledge.

She encouraged others to help out their loved ones who are single parents.

“I have such a strong unit of men who always surrounding Alakhe helping me shape & raise him. It's so necessary even if Alakhe's dad was not active (which he is) it would suck but my unit would have me. What I'm saying is if you have a friend & there is an absent parent ... jump in,” tweeted Anele.

Anele has been open about her parenting journey in the past.

Last year the star took to her Twitter TL to talk about the struggles of learning how to be a parent.

The media personality said that she has made a habit of making choices for her son on his behalf. She said Alakhe had noticed and reprimanded her for it.

“I have this terrible habit of deciding on Alakhe’s behalf. Example, I will ask everyone else what they want and I decide for him. Yesterday he asked me to please ask him what he wants. Mom reprimanded. He is 4, so I thought he is too young. I almost cried won’t lie,” she said.


