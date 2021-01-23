Bonang reassures fan that she's fine & 'enjoying life' on her social media break

House of BNG boss and media personality Bonang Matheba says she has been quiet on social media because she's enjoying some rest and relaxation time!

Though the star is known for her money moves across her social media platforms, Queen B took a break over the festive season with very few Instagram posts and tweets to keep us going!

Thankfully, our champagne CEO seems to be making a slow comeback to the public eye. Just a few days ago the star made her come back to Instagram in an LV dress fitted for the gods. Fans were happy that the queen is back in action!

However, some were wondering why the star took a break at all! A tweep asked Bonang why she has been scarce/MIA lately.

Bonang said that she is taking time for herself, enjoying life and resting up!