WATCH | Halala! Gospel star Mahalia Buchanan is a fiancée!

Gospel artist Mahalia Buchanan is officially off the market, after her beau surprised her with a marriage proposal on their date over the weekend.

The singer took to Instagram to share her joyful news with her social media family through a super cute video of the special moment.

Mahalia has never been one to flaunt her love life on the socials, but her fans and industry peeps were all left in their feels when they watched the video she compiled.

Mahalia's man (who's known on the socials only as 'W') seems to have organised a romantic rooftop dinner, complete with a photographer to capture the moment when he got down on one knee and asked Mahalia to be his wife.

Mahalia didn't say much about how special the moment was for her but her pictures said a thousand words.

“All he said was get ready, I am taking you out on a date,” Mahalia captioned the video.

Watch the super cute video below: