DJ MacG in hot water for transphobic comments

Podcaster and former radio host Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho has come under fire for his comments about the LGBTQI+ community after he seemingly took jabs at transgender women.

MacG, who hosts Podcast and Chill with MacG, and radio host and friend Sol Phenduka were chatting about their “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community. Sol had some questions about why transgender women transition if they are attracted to women.

"You are going to have a sex change just to be with women? Now she's lesbian. Why can't you just be a man and be with a woman?" asked Sol.

MacG said he "can't keep up" when it comes to the trans identity. They then discussed celebrities who have allegedly dated transgender women. The hosts were joking around and laughing about 'the logistics' of being a trans woman.

"So a trans woman, a woman with a d*ck," said Sol.

The hosts were also making light of their conversation, with laughs all around.