DJ MacG in hot water for transphobic comments
Podcaster and former radio host Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho has come under fire for his comments about the LGBTQI+ community after he seemingly took jabs at transgender women.
MacG, who hosts Podcast and Chill with MacG, and radio host and friend Sol Phenduka were chatting about their “confusion and misunderstandings” regarding the LGBTQI+ community. Sol had some questions about why transgender women transition if they are attracted to women.
"You are going to have a sex change just to be with women? Now she's lesbian. Why can't you just be a man and be with a woman?" asked Sol.
MacG said he "can't keep up" when it comes to the trans identity. They then discussed celebrities who have allegedly dated transgender women. The hosts were joking around and laughing about 'the logistics' of being a trans woman.
"So a trans woman, a woman with a d*ck," said Sol.
The hosts were also making light of their conversation, with laughs all around.
idk y’all. is any of this funny??? pic.twitter.com/MXPUmZYBrI— Lelo (@lelowhatsgood) January 25, 2021
Twitter caught wind of the comments and hit back at the podcasters. Many accused MacG and Sol of being transphobic and against LGBTQI+ people with their comments.
“I’m so tired of people and their causal violence towards trans people. What is so hard about leaving people alone?! How has any trans person’s existence affected you in any way? Y’all are vile for fun and it literally gets people killed,” wrote one tweep.
Founder of LGBTQI+ Feather Awards Thami Kotlolo also hit back at the comments, calling on the sponsors of the podcast and letting MacG know they "need to talk".
Despite several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from MacG, did not respond by the time of publishing. This article will be updated should comment be received.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
So @MacGUnleashed you just never learn neh...@Yfm fired you for homophobic comments now you’re back with @Solphendukaa doing the same thing🤷🏾♂️ @OldMutualSA apparently you sponsor such...we need to talk. ASAP. https://t.co/vzlDmtFo4V— Thami Dish (@ThamiDish) January 26, 2021
I don’t care to watch that macg video. I’m so tired of people and their causal violence towards trans people. What is so hard about leaving people alone?! How has any trans person’s existence affected you in any way? Y’all are vile for fun and it literally gets people killed— Bernie’s mittens stan account (@prasidentin) January 25, 2021
To black people who don't find what MacG & Sol said problematic, here is a simple exercise: Lets say they are white, replace Sol's subject with a black person. Substitute said derogatory terms with derogatory terms often thrown at black people.— Keith M Ndlovu (@keithmndlovu) January 26, 2021
Still feel they were being cute?
DEPLATFORM MACG TODAY pic.twitter.com/ZKgkOFeeMr— girl we going to islam? (@AbutiDlazof) January 25, 2021
MacG? Educate?? That's not his brand at all. The man is proudly ignorant. https://t.co/5S9Ui26TnO— Lesandawana (@TheeLadi) January 25, 2021
That MacG clip ruined my appetite 😓— obie (@so_obie) January 25, 2021
But we’re reporting the video. And reporting their Twitter account. And blocking.
However, MacG's supporters came to his defence. Fans said that regardless of their 'unfiltered' comments, they still love him.
Check out his dedicated fans below:
"South Africans love this thing of bringing people down, MacG is a good guy, with a good show. Fuck everyone trying to bring him down! Nxi! 🚮— Tshepiso Pianist (@ManabileTshepi) January 26, 2021
Y’all should leave MacG alone! He’s raw, unfiltered and from that video y’all are coming for him for, he didn’t offend anyone. He spoke about things that are out there... ohh konje y’all fear the truth? My bad— 🎈🎂01 February 🎂🎈🇿🇦 (@Nonkulycis_01) January 26, 2021
Fck u this is funny its nt our problem ur sensitive MacG is doing very good— December (@papi_raphael) January 26, 2021
People need to start choosing content that's suitable for them. If you don't like MacG why the hell are watching his podcast for ??? pic.twitter.com/ibuavJNviF— The🌻 Sunshine☀️ (@SindySun_) January 25, 2021
He is MacG unleashed for a reason.... he never said his show was educational. The chillers, watch because of that. The podcast is our escape from all the seriousness.— Pabi M (@PabaleloMosima) January 26, 2021
This isn't the first time the podcast host has come under fire for his comments on the LGBT+ community.
In 2010, the star was taken off the air on radio station YFM for playing clips of Ugandan chairman of the National Task Force against homosexuality Pastor Martin Ssempa fuming about “sodomy and homosexuality being forbidden in Uganda”.
Listeners complained that the audio clips incited homophobia and hate speech.