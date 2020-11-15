TshisaLIVE

Nandi Madida says Beyoncé was 'adamant' about having her on 'Black Is King'

'The part that is very surreal to me to this day is how she was adamant about having me be a part of this. She knows me like that'

15 November 2020 - 08:00
Nandi Madida was personally asked by Beyonce to join 'Black Is King'.
Nandi Madida was personally asked by Beyonce to join 'Black Is King'.
Image: Instagram/ Nandi Madida

Singer and actress Nandi Madida opened up about her relationship with Beyoncé and what being recognised by the queen Bey meant, and how she changed her world.

Everyone loves Beyoncé unconditionally (most of the time), but Beyoncé being obsessed with you? That is a completely different story.

Despite having played the lead in Beyonce's Black Is King, Nandi and many other African stars have shared a limited amount of info on how they came to work on Beyonce's project, thanks to the hectic non-disclosure agreements they signed.

However, in an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill with MacG, the star said Queen Bey insisted on Nandi joining her production and she was star-struck!

“The part that is very surreal to me to this day is how she was adamant about having me be a part of this. She knows me like that” said Nandi.

Nandi also recounted the events that lead up to working with the global artistic powerhouse.

Gangster Love had come out and the music thing was keeping me going. It had always been the plan to go global. Someone called my team saying  'we have a very important production Nandi might be interested in. We can't say the name (of the artist) but trust me, it is one of, if not, the biggest artist of all time,” said Nandi.

Nandi, who was a child star, has been making waves across the globe.

From starting her global recognition after trending at the 2016 BET awards to being signed to Sony Music Entertainment, the star flourished despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyoncé praises SA for leaving her 'deeply inspired'

Beyoncé featured local artists including Busiswa Gqulu, Nandi Madida and Moonchild Sanelly on her visual album 'Black Is King'.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Nandi Madida in legal battle over alleged non-payment by campaign manager in Lux deal

Nandi Madida has turned to the law.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Minnie Dlamini found Nandi Madida’s first album recorded 18 years ago and the nostalgia is real!

Nandi was born to be a star!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans gush over MaYeni - the Candy Crush queen TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition ... TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X