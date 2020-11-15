Nandi Madida says Beyoncé was 'adamant' about having her on 'Black Is King'

Singer and actress Nandi Madida opened up about her relationship with Beyoncé and what being recognised by the queen Bey meant, and how she changed her world.

Everyone loves Beyoncé unconditionally (most of the time), but Beyoncé being obsessed with you? That is a completely different story.

Despite having played the lead in Beyonce's Black Is King, Nandi and many other African stars have shared a limited amount of info on how they came to work on Beyonce's project, thanks to the hectic non-disclosure agreements they signed.

However, in an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill with MacG, the star said Queen Bey insisted on Nandi joining her production and she was star-struck!

“The part that is very surreal to me to this day is how she was adamant about having me be a part of this. She knows me like that” said Nandi.