WATCH | Loyiso Gola speaks to Eddie Izzard about finding 'reward' in stand-up

SA-born comic Loyiso Gola has performed stand-up overseas for several years and was recently interviewed by legendary comedian Eddie Izzard.

In a segment of his virtual show Make Humanity Great Again, Eddie asked Loyiso about the rewards of doing stand-up.

Loyiso admitted that he once sought validation in awards, but has learnt to enjoy the journey and see the reward in people coming to his shows.

“ I am less obsessed with goals of what my stand-up can get me and more appreciative and accepting that I am already winning. That is the reward. The reward is being the stand-up, having people come to your show and you telling them what is on your mind.”

Eddie recounted how he also made a shift in his career to move “sideways”, performing unique shows in French, German and English.