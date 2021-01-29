'It feels like we've lost a grandma of black history' - SA pays tribute to US star Cicely Tyson
The death of multi award-winning US veteran actress Cicely Tyson has seen South Africans flock social media to pay tributes.
Her manager Larry Thompson confirmed that Cicely died on Thursday but did not give the cause of her death.
SA magazine editor Asanda Sizani hailed the legend for having lived a life of integrity.
“It never occurred to me I would be here this long.” Cicely Tyson lived a life of integrity, passion and love. #RIPCicelyTyson 💔 pic.twitter.com/AtjgHKfUsX— Asanda Sizani (@AsandaSizani) January 29, 2021
Earlier this week Cicely released her much-anticipated memoir, Just As I Am.
Larry said the actress “thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life”.
He said: “Today she placed the last ornament, a star, on top of the tree.”
The actress is known for her roles in movies like Sounder which earned her only academy award nomination and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, for which she won two Emmys.
Cicely has been hailed for taking a stand on race and gender issues and had refused to play roles that did not advance humanity, especially black women.
Her death sent shock waves across social media around the world and topped the local Twitter trends list.
Local fans shared their favourite memories of the star and offered their condolences in tributes.
"I saw that I could not afford the luxury of just being an actress. So I made a choice to use my career as a platform to address the issues of the race I was born into." - Cicely Tyson— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) January 29, 2021
What a Legend. Rest in peace Cicely Tyson👑🖤 pic.twitter.com/lA44uHEXAO
Waking up the sad news of Cicely Tyson 💔. She definitely lived. May she rest peacefully— Fhumulani 🤍 (@_Tshisevhe) January 29, 2021
Oh my God I’m heartbroken, rest in black power mama Cicely Tyson. You through your art touched sooo many lives. I’m shattered 💔💔💔 https://t.co/MRZclTav0m— Sabali Sebz ❤️ A Kween 👑 (@tsilaer_ssim) January 29, 2021
So sad to hear of the passing of the great Cicely Tyson 💜 RIP 💜🕊 pic.twitter.com/6vQJ7j0TG6— Lightskin Tupac 🔞💯 (@infinite67_) January 29, 2021
This will always be one of my fave roles by Cicely Tyson. What a talented woman. An icon. May her soul rest in peace. 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/DetnRXTurM— Rene :)🦋 (@_reneiloe) January 29, 2021
You took a bow at 96, feels like we've lost a grandmother of Black History. Rest in power Queen Cicely Tyson 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/2RfDT7IJGy— @Miss Cooperation🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@CooperationMiss) January 29, 2021