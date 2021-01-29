TshisaLIVE

'It feels like we've lost a grandma of black history' - SA pays tribute to US star Cicely Tyson

29 January 2021 - 10:00
Governors Awards honouree Cicely Tyson accepts her Honorary Academy Award in 2018. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The death of multi award-winning US veteran actress  Cicely Tyson has seen South Africans flock social media to pay tributes.

Her manager Larry Thompson confirmed that Cicely died on Thursday but did not give the cause of her death.

SA magazine editor Asanda Sizani hailed the legend for having lived a life of integrity.

Earlier this week Cicely released her much-anticipated memoir, Just As I Am.

Larry said the actress “thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life”.

He said: “Today she placed the last ornament, a star, on top of the tree.”

The actress is known for her roles in movies like Sounder which earned her only academy award nomination and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, for which she won two Emmys.

Cicely has been hailed for taking a stand on race and gender issues and had refused to play roles that did not advance humanity, especially black women.

Her death sent shock waves across social media around the world and topped the local Twitter trends list.

Local fans shared their favourite memories of the star and offered their condolences in tributes.

