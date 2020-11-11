Obama’s ‘Promised Land’ leads impressive list of eagerly awaited memoirs

There’s plenty from a wide range of celebrities to keep us enthralled during the holiday season

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… when truck loads of memoirs hit the bookstores in time for festive season shopping. I always stock up on autobiographies for my holiday reading and this year there are plenty to keep me happy during December.



First up, and the most highly anticipated, is Barack Obama’s The Promised Land. Released next week, the book is about the inside story of Obama becoming the 44th president of the US as well as being the first African American to hold the highest office in the country. It should be an enlightening read, especially at this time, as Obama writes about the dynamics of the demented partisan politics in Washington. The blurb also promises that Obama is “frank about the forces that opposed him at home and abroad, open about how living in the White House affected his wife and daughters, and unafraid to reveal self-doubt and disappointment”. ..