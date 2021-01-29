TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Her legacy lives on! 7 iconic songs to remember Sibongile Khumalo by

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 January 2021 - 11:00
Fans have been sharing clips of performances by the legendary Sibongile Khumalo, who died on Thursday.
Fans have been sharing clips of performances by the legendary Sibongile Khumalo, who died on Thursday.
Image: Waldo Swiegers / Sunday Times

As Mzansi continues to mourn the loss of revered musician Sibongile Khumalo, they have been comforted by the legacy she's left, in the form of fond memories for those who knew her personally and great music for those who knew her through song.

News of the jazz icon's death broke on Thursday evening, with condolence messages and tributes flooding social media. The star's family confirmed that she had died of stroke-related complications, aged 63.

Sibongile's death ignited nostalgic feelings in her fans as the TL was flooded with clips from her many, mesmerising performances over the years. People have turned to her soulful music as they bid farewell to the iconic star.

The songstress loved music dearly and began her career as a music teacher before going on to win the hearts of Mzansi with her hits such as Mayihlome and Thula Mama.

Her music saw her perform for distinguished audiences at late president Nelson Mandela's 75th birthday, at the historic 1995 World Cup rugby final and on many other prestigious stages globally.

Here are some of Sibongile's top hits that captured Mzansi and the world's attention and affection.

1. Mayihlome

This jazz song is from the album Immortal Secrets, which was released in 2000.

2. U Ea kae

3. Township Medley

The song appears on Khumalo’s The Greatest Hits album from 2006.

4. Isithandwa Sam

5. Thula Mama

This hit song came from the album Ancient Evenings, released in 1996.

6. Thando's Groove

7. Untold Story

The song is from her album Ancient Evenings released in 1996.

READ MORE

'I thought why is this happening?'- Marah Louw heartbroken by Sibongile Khumalo's death

Marah Louw has joined hundreds in paying tribute to jazz icon Sibongile Khumalo.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Jazz star Sibongile Khumalo died after lengthy period of illness, her family confirms

Khumalo died on Thursday due to stroke related complications.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

TRIBUTE | SA opera’s favourite ‘granny’ Sibongile Khumalo was no prima donna

All she really wanted to do was sing and, in doing so, she captured the hearts of a nation
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand' TshisaLIVE
  2. Celebs weigh in on the MacG 'transphobic slurs' saga, as he loses sponsor TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize hits back at her style being mocked, says critics have a 'lack of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest says he can't afford a R4m watch TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans not stressed after Mam’Sonto shot Ntokozo! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X