WATCH | Her legacy lives on! 7 iconic songs to remember Sibongile Khumalo by

As Mzansi continues to mourn the loss of revered musician Sibongile Khumalo, they have been comforted by the legacy she's left, in the form of fond memories for those who knew her personally and great music for those who knew her through song.

News of the jazz icon's death broke on Thursday evening, with condolence messages and tributes flooding social media. The star's family confirmed that she had died of stroke-related complications, aged 63.

Sibongile's death ignited nostalgic feelings in her fans as the TL was flooded with clips from her many, mesmerising performances over the years. People have turned to her soulful music as they bid farewell to the iconic star.

The songstress loved music dearly and began her career as a music teacher before going on to win the hearts of Mzansi with her hits such as Mayihlome and Thula Mama.

Her music saw her perform for distinguished audiences at late president Nelson Mandela's 75th birthday, at the historic 1995 World Cup rugby final and on many other prestigious stages globally.

Here are some of Sibongile's top hits that captured Mzansi and the world's attention and affection.

1. Mayihlome

This jazz song is from the album Immortal Secrets, which was released in 2000.