TRIBUTE | SA opera’s favourite ‘granny’ Sibongile Khumalo was no prima donna
All she really wanted to do was sing and, in doing so, she captured the hearts of a nation
28 January 2021 - 20:18
SA songstress and jazz great Sibongile Khumalo has died aged 63. To pay tribute to her, we are rerunning an interview with her published in the Sunday Times in March 2015.
There’s a refreshing sense of the ordinary in Sibongile Khumalo that takes you completely by surprise.
Dressed in a broderie anglaise top with a red cardigan, the mezzo soprano is the epitome of grandmotherliness, and you struggle to think of her as one of SA’s most recognised operatic performers...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.