TRIBUTE | SA opera’s favourite ‘granny’ Sibongile Khumalo was no prima donna

All she really wanted to do was sing and, in doing so, she captured the hearts of a nation

SA songstress and jazz great Sibongile Khumalo has died aged 63. To pay tribute to her, we are rerunning an interview with her published in the Sunday Times in March 2015.

There’s a refreshing sense of the ordinary in Sibongile Khumalo that takes you completely by surprise.



Dressed in a broderie anglaise top with a red cardigan, the mezzo soprano is the epitome of grandmotherliness, and you struggle to think of her as one of SA’s most recognised operatic performers...