Sho Madjozi says that Africa is still disconnected thanks to its colonisers
John Cena hitmaker Sho Madjozi says that the effects of Africa's colonial past still plague the continent in modern times.
With Sho Madjozi making waves across Africa in her most recent international tour, the star has reflected on her travels and took to Twitter to highlight how Africa is still divided due to its colonisers.
She noted how there are no direct flights between Mozambique and Tanzania, saying that it's to do with history.
“The disconnect between African countries who had different colonisers is illustrated best by the lack of flights between us. Mozambique and Tanzania are neighbouring countries but there are no direct flights between them,” wrote Sho.
The musician also mentioned how it was easier for those from countries such as Portugal and Belgium to travel to the motherland than for Africans to travel within their own continent.
She said that Africa must blame itself for not forging new relationships within the region and creating new paths for travel.
“And you can’t even blame the airlines. African countries interact very little with countries that had a different coloniser to our own and I think the colonial language we use is a big part of that. It keeps our ties with the former masters tighter than our ties with each other,” she tweeted.
Sho said this continental divide because of language “doesn't make sense”.
“Imagine maintaining a disconnect between countries in this region just because some are French or Portuguese or English speaking when our local languages are so-so similar to one another. It doesn’t make sense,” Sho said.
This isn't the first time Sho has shared her thoughts on Africa. After the star was accused of breaking the rules of the national lockdown, she reminded fans that she was performing in Tanzania where they have their own laws and regulations.
“It feels strange posting about our shows here since it looks such as we’re disregarding SA Covid-19 regulations. We’re in Tanzania where those regulations do not apply and we had to test to come here. Last night went well. It rained throughout but there was so much love!” Sho tweeted.