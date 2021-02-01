Pearl Thusi says she's 'too ghetto' to ignore disrespect from Twitter trolls!
“Babe I’m too ghetto to keep quiet every time I’m disrespected,” Pearl said.
Media personality Pearl Thusi says that when hate is thrown her way, there's a 100% chance that she will hit back and she's unapologetic about that.
The Queen Sono star is a pot-stirrer of note: From the colourism debate to her spicy insults for her haters, Pearl always has tongues wagging on the TL.
This week, the star went on a rant when labelled a “transphobic sympathiser”, after discussions about the LGBTQI+ community popped up online thanks to popular YouTuber MacG's transphobic comments.
`Pearl said the criticism comes from a place of hate, urging the public to stop labelling her at any given chance.
“Transphobe sympathiser ... me?!? Anyone who think that shot about me is a joke. Rather just say you hate me and leave it there - stop trying to label me so you can justify. I’m not going to argue. But seriously.”
She also took the opportunity to call out “black Twitter” for silencing those who support her.
Anyone who think that shot about me is a joke.
Rather just say you hate me and leave it there- stop trying to label me so you can justify.
I’m not going to argue. But seriously. 😂
But no one will speak of that while the heat on. Because people are afraid to cross black Twitter.
There’s no love lost in my case. So 🤷🏽♀️ .
The actress continued, saying that the problem of hate being spewed online starts with the users themselves.
“This platform thrives on pulling people that others look up to so they can feel better about themselves and the things life has thrown their way. So they distract themselves by dragging people who are making something of themselves for sport so they don’t feel left behind,” wrote Pearl.
After her lengthy rant, fans called out Pearl for reacting in the first place. A tweep called her out, saying that she needs to stop entertaining the haters, as it makes the situation worse.
However, Pearl had the perfect response to defend her title as “clap back queen”.
“Babe I’m too ghetto to keep quiet every time I’m disrespected. 'She’s Zulu & yellow. Grew up in the ghetto' Emtee wasn’t lying to y’all,” Pearl said.
Fans praised the Quantico star for her wisdom and speaking up on behalf of the vocal and the opinionated. But some are growing tired of Pearl's online antics.
Here are some of the responses:
Miss Thusi jy's my vegter ✊
