Pearl Thusi says she's 'too ghetto' to ignore disrespect from Twitter trolls!

Media personality Pearl Thusi says that when hate is thrown her way, there's a 100% chance that she will hit back and she's unapologetic about that.

The Queen Sono star is a pot-stirrer of note: From the colourism debate to her spicy insults for her haters, Pearl always has tongues wagging on the TL.

This week, the star went on a rant when labelled a “transphobic sympathiser”, after discussions about the LGBTQI+ community popped up online thanks to popular YouTuber MacG's transphobic comments.

`Pearl said the criticism comes from a place of hate, urging the public to stop labelling her at any given chance.

“Transphobe sympathiser ... me?!? Anyone who think that shot about me is a joke. Rather just say you hate me and leave it there - stop trying to label me so you can justify. I’m not going to argue. But seriously.”

She also took the opportunity to call out “black Twitter” for silencing those who support her.