TshisaLIVE

Karlien van Jaarsveld on her daughter needing ICU care with no beds available

'She needs a bed in the ICU but nothing is available'

02 February 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Karlien van Jaarsveld is heartbroken that her daughter Elah is in ICU.
Karlien van Jaarsveld is heartbroken that her daughter Elah is in ICU.
Image: Karlien van Jaarsveld/ Instagram

Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has joined hundreds of people who have experienced first-hand the pressure on health facilities due to Covid-19. 

This after the singer's daughter Elah needed ICU care for a serious stomach complaint but there were no beds available.

Karlien took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of her daughter in hospital due to what doctors believe is a stomach bug. Elah has a pre-existing condition with her portal vein, which can make a stomach ailment dangerous.

“This round my heart hangs to shreds in the hospital room, the corridors and in front of the theatre door as Elah lies with fear in her eyes of every doctor and nurse who makes their round.

“She just stares straight ahead of her, and tears run freely down her cheeks without a word or sound coming out of her mouth. Elah goes to school for the first time and unfortunately something that is just a stomach virus for a normal child can endanger her life.”

DJ Zinhle grateful to still have her mom in her life

'I thank God for keeping you as you continue to be a great blessing to all of us'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Karlien added that Elah got sick after attending school for 10 days. 

“She was hot and vomited while I was standing in a shop with a trolley full of things, just after her brother Eliah spilt yoghurt on my takkies, always nice with many children in a grocery store.

“When Elah vomits, I always know it's potentially dangerous, due to the already high pressure on her portal vein. I just left my trolley and went to a doctor who knows her condition. Dr says it may be a stomach virus. She had a fever and vomited again the next day but still no blood.”

The singer explained that at 6.15pm, just after she give her daughter medicine for nausea, she started vomiting blood.

“Fresh blood. My husband and I know the drill, it also happened in Dec 2018. We grabbed Elah, ran to the car and tried to get her to the doctor and the hospital as soon as possible, where they give her anaesthesia every three to six months and bind her veins for portal hypertension and thrombosis.

“At the hospital I stand with bloodied sneakers and a brave girl in my arms. Everyone jumps to help and starts following protocol until her doctor arrives. She needs a bed in the ICU but nothing is available.”

The worried mother explained that though there were no beds, the hospital team improvised.

“They make a plan to turn a room in the paediatric ward into an ICU room with an ICU sister looking after her. Elah gets two drips, one should stop the internal bleeding and the other gives her fluid and antibiotics.”

After a few lengthy posts, Karlien thanked all those who were with her as she penned down her daughter's journey in the hospital.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who watches and prays with me and is awake!”

MORE:

Lerato Zah Moloi 'beats' coronavirus as Afrikaans star Karlien van Jaarsveld tests positive

"Covid-19 tried to destroy me, but I beat it."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Celebs share stress, joy of giving birth during lockdown

Only a foolish man gets in the way of an expectant mother and her birthing plan. But some new and expectant moms have been forced to be flexible ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

SNAPS | Karlien van Jaarsveld’s baby boy is the cutest thing you’ll see today

"Johannes Samuel lyk soos ‘n pop," Karlien gushed on Insta
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Connie gifts hubby Shona Ferguson a cake for being her king TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma offers to pay for fan's hairstyle after she tried to copy her 'do' TshisaLIVE
  4. MaMkhize takes taxi ride for fun, says 'it felt good to be back with the people' TshisaLIVE
  5. Lebo Motsoeli: ‘I can’t believe this guy dribbled me into marrying him’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X