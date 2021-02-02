Lebo Mashile slammed for comments on GBV

Poet and actress Lebo Mashile has caught heat online for her most recent commentary on gender-based violence.

It all started after Twitter users got into a debate about rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse allegations on a scale much larger than individual cases. The discussion migrated to chats about people who were aware that their partners/spouses have GBV-related accusations levelled against them.

Lebo made her stance clear: The star will always show respect towards women (who she calls 'M') in this predicament, regardless of whether they know that their partners have allegations against them.

“I’ll always extend grace to women, because no matter which side of the situation you are on, as a woman, it’s always shitty. It’s shitty for the victims of the perpetrator, it’s shitty for his partner, it’s shitty if M leaves, or if she remains silent, or speaks out,” she wrote.