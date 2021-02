Master KG laughs off 'you look older' comments from trolls

Even though he might be 25 years old, last year Master KG dominated 2020 and was the country's biggest “export”.

The Limpopo artist made major moves across the world with his hit song Jerusalema, getting praise from some of the world's biggest names and topping the charts overseas.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Master KG expressed how humbled he was by the huge reception to the song.

“It's so beautiful to see how Jerusalema has taken over the world, to see how far it has gone. The song did amazing at home, in December 2019 charting on each and every radio station. It ruled the streets and people created memories to the song.”