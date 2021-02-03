Master KG laughs off 'you look older' comments from trolls
“OK guys I was kidding, I'm 35 years old neh batho baka”
Hitmaker Master KG, who just turned 25, has brushed off comments from social media trolls that he looks way older than his real age.
In celebration of his recent birthday, Master KG took to social media, revealing that he was ecstatic to be blessed with another year of life.
I enjoyed Celebrating My 25th Birthday Thank you For the messages World ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EFQyj6QjOM— Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) February 2, 2021
While he thanked many of his followers and fans for the birthday messages, the Jerusalema hitmaker found himself laughing off trolls who poked fun at the fact that “he doesn't look as young” as he claims he is.
Master KG jokingly replied to the trolls who claimed that he looks more like a 42-year-old than 25, asking them what was wrong with them to be coming at him like that.
People Are out here saying I look 42 years old lool Ke eng ka lonal!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) February 2, 2021
Feeling that maybe he needs to “come clean” with his “real age”, Master KG sarcastically revealed that he was 35 years old and not 25 as he tried to counter the abuse.
Okay guys I was kidding I'm 35 years old neh batho baka🤣🤣— Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) February 2, 2021
The hitmaker added that while he may look old, age was nothing but a number and social media users needed to relax.
Here are some of the reactions regarding Master KG's age:
25 years in the music industry or what?? Your music career's birthday?? You can't be 25.... 👀👀👀— RomeoJunior_Mp ⭕ (@iamRomeoMcgagu) February 2, 2021
Happy Birthday 🎉🎁 MasterKG. I honestly thought you are older!! What a taddaaa!! pic.twitter.com/r637hFwAkI— Vinny (@jah_vinny_23) February 2, 2021
I thought u were 30 something pic.twitter.com/VE3uVXkz1n— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) February 2, 2021
😧 I actually thought you were +35 🙆🏾♀️. You're def aging forward. Anyway, happy 25th birthday ke 🥂🥳— Nolali 👠🇿🇦👠 (@Amza_5) February 2, 2021
Even though he might be 25 years old, last year Master KG dominated 2020 and was the country's biggest “export”.
The Limpopo artist made major moves across the world with his hit song Jerusalema, getting praise from some of the world's biggest names and topping the charts overseas.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Master KG expressed how humbled he was by the huge reception to the song.
“It's so beautiful to see how Jerusalema has taken over the world, to see how far it has gone. The song did amazing at home, in December 2019 charting on each and every radio station. It ruled the streets and people created memories to the song.”