WATCH | Master KG reacts to fans jiving to 'Jerusalema' while not noticing him

Talk about a long standing hit! Master KG's 2019 song Jerusalema seems to have transcended beyond 2020 into 2021 as people cannot stop stepping to the beat.

Dubbed the hitmaker of 2020, Master KG remains in awe over the love the song, which features singer Nomcebo, still receives globally.

He took to Twitter to share a video of himself relaxing by the pool and, to his surprise, people wearing blue hotel gowns started dancing to his global hit.

Excited by what he was seeing, the Limpopo artist wrote: “While I'm chilling they start dancing to my song Jerusalema.”

Describing the song as “Monate wa worldwide hit”, the DJ said the people stepping to the beat didn't even notice him because he was wearing a mask.