WATCH | Master KG reacts to fans jiving to 'Jerusalema' while not noticing him
'While I'm chilling they start dancing to my song Jerusalema! Monate wa worldwide hit! They haven't noticed it's [me] coz I got my mask on'
Talk about a long standing hit! Master KG's 2019 song Jerusalema seems to have transcended beyond 2020 into 2021 as people cannot stop stepping to the beat.
Dubbed the hitmaker of 2020, Master KG remains in awe over the love the song, which features singer Nomcebo, still receives globally.
He took to Twitter to share a video of himself relaxing by the pool and, to his surprise, people wearing blue hotel gowns started dancing to his global hit.
Excited by what he was seeing, the Limpopo artist wrote: “While I'm chilling they start dancing to my song Jerusalema.”
Describing the song as “Monate wa worldwide hit”, the DJ said the people stepping to the beat didn't even notice him because he was wearing a mask.
While I'm chilling they start dancing to my song jerusalema !!Monate wa worldwide Hit!!!! That time they haven't even noticed its coz I got my mask on!! pic.twitter.com/POwMa1Pi7r— Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) January 18, 2021
Last week, Master KG showed Mzansi how he was living large and showed off a lavish shopping trip.
The hitmaker decided to spoil himself with an expensive shopping trip in his luxurious whip.
Taking to Twitter, the world-renowned musician shared a video where he can be seen putting shopping bags from an expensive clothing brand into the trunk of his luxurious ride.
With the words, “First shopping of the year, wanitwa mos”, Master KG showed his followers how Januworry looked for him, leaving them stanning on him even more.
To show how much he deserves the shopping spree, last year Master KG was hard at work making major moves across the world with his hit song Jerusalema.
After the song being was the “national anthem”, Master KG received great praise from some of the world's biggest names while topping the charts overseas.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, the DJ said he was humbled by the amazing reception.
“It's so beautiful to see how Jerusalema has taken over the world, to see how far it has gone. The song did amazing at home, in December 2019 charting on each and every radio station. It ruled the streets and people created memories to the song.”