TshisaLIVE

Loyiso Bala hits back at claims that his family was 'homeless'

07 February 2021 - 12:00
According to Loyiso, the Bala family were not without a place to stay.
According to Loyiso, the Bala family were not without a place to stay.
Image: Loyiso Bala/ Instagram

Singer Loyiso Bala has slammed reports that he and his family were “homeless”.

Taking to Instagram, Loyiso called out “false” information being spread about his family on social media after a News24 article that has since been reproduced by various online platforms, had labelled his family as “homeless” in the headline.

In the interview, Loyiso's wife Jennifer spoke about some life challenges she and her family faced. She also allegedly mentioned that the family had been struggling financially and that eventually their landlord would no longer rent to them and they had to find somewhere else to stay.

That's when Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi apparently came to the rescue. Being long time friends of the Balas, Jennifer said Pearl had offered her recently vacated home to the family.

“We stayed there for four months. We were blessed to be in that situation — blessed that Pearl is such a good friend,” she said.

Catching wind of the interview, Loyiso called out the article for spreading “fake news” about his family on Instagram.

“The problem with fighting and trying to rectify false media stories about you is that it causes unnecessary attention from other media, which is counterproductive.

“In 2021 I’m choosing to keep moving,” Loyiso said.

The article has since removed the word “homeless” from the headline.

Though the family have experienced their fair share of struggles, they recently shared the joyous news that the Bala family is growing!

Loyiso and Jennifer are expecting another addition to their family as she is pregnant with baby #3.

Gushing about his wife, the musician was grateful to be experiencing fatherhood again.

“Thank you for letting me experience life with you. Thank you for giving over your body so that we can embark on yet another life-changing journey together. Thank you for helping me to become a dad again,” Loyiso said when they announced the news.

READ MORE

Loyiso Bala gushes over his wife, Jennifer: 'Thank you for helping me to become a dad again'

'Thank you for giving over your body so that we can embark on yet another life-changing journey together'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed

The bullies and trolls of Twitter came for the star.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Loyiso Bala celebrates acing his MBA: 'If I did it, and kicked butt, you can do it too'

Loyiso wants to inspire fans to follow their dreams
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English TshisaLIVE
  2. Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA TshisaLIVE
  3. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X