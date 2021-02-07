Loyiso Bala hits back at claims that his family was 'homeless'

Singer Loyiso Bala has slammed reports that he and his family were “homeless”.

Taking to Instagram, Loyiso called out “false” information being spread about his family on social media after a News24 article that has since been reproduced by various online platforms, had labelled his family as “homeless” in the headline.

In the interview, Loyiso's wife Jennifer spoke about some life challenges she and her family faced. She also allegedly mentioned that the family had been struggling financially and that eventually their landlord would no longer rent to them and they had to find somewhere else to stay.

That's when Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi apparently came to the rescue. Being long time friends of the Balas, Jennifer said Pearl had offered her recently vacated home to the family.

“We stayed there for four months. We were blessed to be in that situation — blessed that Pearl is such a good friend,” she said.

Catching wind of the interview, Loyiso called out the article for spreading “fake news” about his family on Instagram.

“The problem with fighting and trying to rectify false media stories about you is that it causes unnecessary attention from other media, which is counterproductive.

“In 2021 I’m choosing to keep moving,” Loyiso said.

The article has since removed the word “homeless” from the headline.