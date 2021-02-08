LISTEN | Bullying over bikini snaps drives Miss SA Shudu Musida’s mental health campaign
Just weeks after being cyberbullied for posting snaps of herself in a bikini, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has launched a campaign focused on mental health awareness.
The TV programme #MindfulMondays aims to destigmatise mental health in SA communities. Specialists in the field will offer professional advice in conversations.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Shudu emphasised how mental wellness should be a personal issue for all of us.
She and her team of mental health experts want to bring a focus on mindfulness and self-awareness.
The star said mindfulness was an important concept to employ in life as it teaches you to care about your community and yourself.
“On the final night of Miss SA they asked me if I had to start a movement what would I call it. I would call it the mindful movement because it requires awareness of (the) self and other people,” said Shudu.
Listen to the podcast here:
Miss SA also opened up about the cyberbullying she experienced online. The star recently came under fire from tweeps for her bikini snaps.
According to Shudu, it was like water off a duck's back when it came to the hate.
“I was really disappointed (with) people in general and the negativity that was there. Maybe I look for the goodness in humanity but after that, I decided to just switch it off and ignore it because I don't really respond to negativity. I tried not to take anything personally. That's how I live my life in general. I was disappointed but I couldn't let it get to me,” said Shudu.
She said the bullying she experienced online was part of a larger conversation on the TL.
“I saw someone online making a comparison between me and gender-based violence. And I was like 'how do we get to that point?’ where it basically goes back to the conversation that when a woman is assaulted or abused, they ask what she was wearing. Why should what I wear describe or define me?” she said.