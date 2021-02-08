TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Bullying over bikini snaps drives Miss SA Shudu Musida’s mental health campaign

08 February 2021 - 09:17
The cyberbullying left her disappointed but she's chosen to not let it get to her.
The cyberbullying left her disappointed but she's chosen to not let it get to her.
Image: instagram/Shudufhatso Musida

Just weeks after being cyberbullied for posting snaps of herself in a bikini, Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has launched a campaign focused on mental health awareness.

The TV programme #MindfulMondays aims to destigmatise mental health in SA communities. Specialists in the field will offer professional advice in conversations.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Shudu emphasised how mental wellness should be a personal issue for all of us.

She and her team of mental health experts want to bring a focus on mindfulness and self-awareness.

The star said mindfulness was an important concept to employ in life as it teaches you to care about your community and yourself. 

“On the final night of Miss SA they asked me if I had to start a movement what would I call it. I would call it the mindful movement because it requires awareness of (the) self and other people,” said Shudu.

Listen to the podcast here:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

Miss SA also opened up about the cyberbullying she experienced online. The star recently came under fire from tweeps for her bikini snaps.

According to Shudu, it was like water off a duck's back when it came to the hate.

“I was really disappointed (with) people in general and the negativity that was there. Maybe I look for the goodness in humanity but after that, I decided to just switch it off and ignore it because I don't really respond to negativity. I tried not to take anything personally. That's how I live my life in general. I was disappointed but I couldn't let it get to me,” said Shudu.

She said the bullying she experienced online was part of a larger conversation on the TL.

“I saw someone online making a comparison between me and gender-based violence. And I was  like 'how do we get to that point?’ where it basically goes back to the conversation that when a woman is assaulted or abused, they ask what she was wearing. Why should what I wear describe or define me?” she said.

Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared bikini snaps

'Ya'll need to stop abusing our Miss SA, Shudu.' Mzansi wasn't here for the personal attacks!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sun's out, buns out: Poolside style tips to steal from SA celebs

Pool decks have become the ultimate fashion show and thanks to our celebs, we can show you how to make a splash this summer.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

OPINION | Zozi’s short hair, Shudu’s bald head — Mzansi is loving Miss SA's new pace

The thing is, representation is important to all of us.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength TshisaLIVE
  4. Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Dimpho called Angelina 'Pablo Escobar's mistress' & tweeps can't ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X