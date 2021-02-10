TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | 'Igazi' actress Fezokuhle Zulu is pregnant

10 February 2021 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Fezokuhle Zulu is expecting a baby.
Image: Fezokuhle Zulu/ Instagram

After being MIA from the spotlight for more than a year, actress Fezokuhle Zulu has revealed that she's an expectant mother. 

The actress took to Instagram with a snap where she showed off her gorgeous baby bump rocking a long orange dress with the ocean as her backdrop. 

With a caption that read, “I’ve waited a million years ... I’d wait a million more for you,” Fezokuhle showed her followers that she's one proud mommy-to-be.

The Igazi actress also posted videos on her IG stories where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump with a dazzling smile on her face.

Actress Fezokuhle Zulu show off her baby bump.
Image: Fezokuhle Zulu/ Instagram

Fezokuhle joins The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili who revealed at the beginning of the month that she too was pregnant with her “miracle baby”.

Sibusisiwe announced the exciting news on Instagram through a series of snaps, showing off her baby bump.

She also detailed how she was told by doctors that she would never be able to fall pregnant after losing her first baby.

“So ... this is the special shandis I had to share with you. When I lost my first child [age of 17] I was told I’ll never be able to carry and birth a child, how final right? But, I was not having it, no doc, you are not deputy God,” Sibusisiwe said.

The actress added that after hearing the doctor's news she got down on her knees and prayed.

“God, when you are ready for me to have a child, please bless me with a boy. Ten years later I gave birth to a healthy but premature Onke who just turned five on Sunday. No incubator, no complications and now baby number two is fighting for womb time breaking my record at a whopping eight months without any complications.

“My joy and excitement cannot be contained, the blessings are beyond me and I just want to take this moment to thank everyone in my life for the continued support.”

