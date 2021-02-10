Cassper Nyovest shows love for Busiswa amid 'whack verse' claims
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has praised Busiswa's music amid criticism of her voice.
It all began when Cassper shared clips from his docuseries entitled A.M.N. Sessions. The star gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the making of his music video Nokuthula featuring singer Busiswa.
In one of these videos, Busiswa is seen recording her verse for the viral hit while Cassper cheers her on. But it seems as if fans were not impressed and were lining up to criticise the star's rapping skills.
Twitter trolls came for Cassper hyping up Busiswa, comparing the moment to a viral video of Faith Nketsi performing in studio while DJ Maphorisa sits by her cooing in agreement.
Here are some reactions from tweeps:
Not surprised that Cassper thinks that verse is fire. He once gave us this 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kxvFOAhd4G— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) February 4, 2021
i know cassper is not lying. he really likes this because that’s how he raps naye— ash. (@BlvckAsh_) February 4, 2021
Even Busiswa looks embarrassed pic.twitter.com/myCXOHQ9X8— Bongza ®🇿🇦 ❁ (@justbongza) February 4, 2021
This led to a discussion on Twitter about Busiswa's artistry and creative decisions. Rapper Cassper came to the star's defence, praising her insight. He said that he learnt a lot from Busiswa about traditional beliefs from his time working with her.
“Busiswa is f*cking dope and she said this in studio. She said the people who will relate to this verse are the ones from the village and a poverty background. She also taught me the saying about the cat sleeping on top of the stove and the metaphor behind that. I love that verse,” wrote Cassper.
Busiswa is fucking dope and she said this in studio. She said the people who will relate to this verse are the ones from the village and a poverty background. She also taught me the saying about the cat sleeping on top of the stove and the metaphor behind that. I love that verse. https://t.co/XIH1OoBb0Y— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 8, 2021
Cassper Nyovest stans agreed with their king, with only kind words for Busiswa. Check out their responses:
Sometimes is this kind of verses that motivate us....that really slaps indeed 🔥— olivemnos (@mphahlele04) February 8, 2021
Her verse was actually lyrically on theme with the hook even more than yours. Flow is important but it's not the end all and be all. Mara clout says we must say it's wack 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/XKxRPcLVn3— K O K E T S O 🏁🇿🇦 (@100KMokone) February 8, 2021
If you have to explain the metaphor then it ain't it man. Just quit!! https://t.co/XKq7Hh628a— Alostro (@Gaow21) February 8, 2021
I always tell people @busiswaah is the female version of micheal jackson.She is Queen of Africa,definition of Indlovukazi.I cant think of any female artist unique as #Busiswaaah— Saint Gerald (@NtaisiG) February 8, 2021
It really amazing what she said and could feel that she was seeing most in u of which are amazing ❤️— Andiswa Kumalo (@KumaloAndiswa) February 8, 2021