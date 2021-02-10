TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest shows love for Busiswa amid 'whack verse' claims

10 February 2021 - 11:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest defends Busiswa's bars.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has praised Busiswa's music amid criticism of her voice.

It all began when Cassper shared clips from his docuseries entitled A.M.N. Sessions. The star gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the making of his music video Nokuthula featuring singer Busiswa.

In one of these videos, Busiswa is seen recording her verse for the viral hit while Cassper cheers her on. But it seems as if fans were not impressed and were lining up to criticise the star's rapping skills.

Twitter trolls came for Cassper hyping up Busiswa, comparing the moment to a viral video of Faith Nketsi performing in studio while DJ Maphorisa sits by her cooing in agreement.

Here are some reactions from tweeps:

This led to a discussion on Twitter about Busiswa's artistry and creative decisions. Rapper Cassper came to the star's defence, praising her insight. He said that he learnt a lot from Busiswa about traditional beliefs from his time working with her.

“Busiswa is f*cking dope and she said this in studio. She said the people who will relate to this verse are the ones from the village and a poverty background. She also taught me the saying about the cat sleeping on top of the stove and the metaphor behind that. I love that verse,” wrote Cassper.

Cassper Nyovest stans agreed with their king, with only kind words for Busiswa. Check out their responses:

