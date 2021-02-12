AKA misses connecting with fans on stage during his performances
Like most of the country, Fela in Versace hitmaker AKA became nostalgic recently when he thought about life before Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter, the star made it clear that his fans were on his mind.
With entertainers now resorting to virtual concerts, there are a few things that fans miss about the real deal.
The rapper wishes he could return to the time when he was able to perform live and enjoy the applause from his stans as he lived out his passion.
“Missing the megacy so much. Wish I could be back on those stages connecting with you so bad. Love y'all,” said AKA.
Missing the #Megacy so much 💜 Wish I could be back on those stages connecting with you so bad. Love y’all.— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 11, 2021
What became clear after AKA's tweet is that he isn't the only one missing live performances. His fans in particular, tweeted that they also miss the hell out of the Fela In Versace hitmaker and his exciting performances.
The megacy flooded the replies with support for their star, reminiscing about the Bhovamania star's past shows.
Check out some of the responses:
I like that when Megacy says they miss you , you make time to respond back 😃💙 pic.twitter.com/lRnez810wE— Mfundo (@MfundoJack_SA) February 11, 2021
Yeah we miss you too so we can let you fall off the stage again https://t.co/ucFsFfGuiz— Mbuso (@BlaxkZN) February 11, 2021
I mean we could get more merch... I think it’s a bag that will benefit us all— 💚🤍❤️Kamo. (@OhMyDaysKamo) February 11, 2021
@akaworldwide Orchestra 2019 Durban @SlindeloSIBISI knows😭😭😭🙌🙏🔥. Photocred: @Thabiso_Spud https://t.co/tjF9WH6tSY pic.twitter.com/JVvBn80Amy— Spud🇿🇦 (@Thabiso_Spud) February 11, 2021
"Performance authorises alternative reality for the audience to get them to unsettle their conventional perceptions of the world". Trust we miss it just as much.— knowledge Sponge (@NoName03670272) February 11, 2021
The star has addressed the realities of performers' inability to perform “traditionally” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
However, last year, AKA told fans not to fret over the turmoil caused by Covid-19 as their faves will come out of this pandemic stronger than before.
He also came with a reminder to the public to support artists through these trying times.
“Realistically, you might not be able to see your faves perform on an actual stage for the next year even. That changes everything. But with your support ... we about to change the game like we always have. Love you and thank you for being there for me. As usual,” said AKA.