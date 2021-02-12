Radio maestro Mo Flava on joining 'Trending SA'
Radio personality Mo Flava has joined SABC3's Trending SA and isn't afraid to dish out some fiery comments about trending topics in SA.
Mo will be hosting the show with media personality LootLove, satirist Lesego Tlhabi and MaBlerh Salvatore, who are also part of the all-new panel.
He told TshisaLIVE the new presenting gig came as a surprise as he didn't think they'd consider him, even after hosting as a guest a couple of times last year.
“I didn't even think they'd consider me because it wasn't at the back of my mind. I was just saying because I love this show ... let me try it out.”
Mo explained that the reason he said yes to the Trending SA gig was that he has always wanted to enter the field television commentary.
“So, there are a couple of reasons why I said yes. This sort of talk/commentary television is one that I enjoy personally. Maybe it's got to do with the fact that that's the space that I am in as a broadcaster. I've always enjoyed shows like that.
“The other reason is that I got an opportunity to host with the team late last year, which gave me a bigger desire. So in other words, there was always an interest but then having done a few shows where I was hosting kinda gave me a more practical feeling — it made me want more. So when I got the call it was so easy to say yes.”
When asked if he wasn't scared of possibly being dragged for his opinions, Mo said as long as he isn't infringing on anyone's right to dignity or insulting anyone, he won't be afraid to speak his mind.
“My experience as a broadcaster has taught me a lot. Maybe in my YFM days I would be in trouble, but I think my experience has made me understand the sensitivity of a certain topic - but without shying away from the truth.”