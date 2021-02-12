Skwatta Kamp rapper Musawenkosi 'Nish' Molefe laid to rest

Molefe lit up the stage as part of the well-known hip-hop group during the 2000s, and rejoined members Shugasmakx, Nemza, Slikour, Bozza and Relo Makhubo for their comeback in 2018.

Rapper and close friend Siya "Slikour" Metane took to Instagram to share snaps of the gang at the funeral of their fallen brother. He also shared Nish's last message to his group mates.

"As God prunes the Skwatta Tree, all we got is us now. We lay him to rest today and let me share his last message to us: 'The work can't stop, we coming out of this as warriors and the understanding that life as grown SK is definitely not the same anymore so we need to educate'," Slikour captioned the heartbreaking post.