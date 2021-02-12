TshisaLIVE

Skwatta Kamp rapper Musawenkosi 'Nish' Molefe laid to rest

12 February 2021 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Members of Skwatta Kamp have laid Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe to rest.
Image: Siya Metane/ Instagram

Members of Skwatta Kamp bid a final farewell to their brother and band member, Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe, when he was laid to rest on February 12.

The rapper died on February 5 after being admitted to hospital suffering Covid-19 symptoms.

Molefe lit up the stage as part of the well-known hip-hop group during the 2000s, and rejoined members Shugasmakx, Nemza, Slikour,  Bozza and Relo Makhubo for their comeback in 2018. 

Rapper and close friend Siya "Slikour" Metane took to Instagram to share snaps of the gang at the funeral of their fallen brother. He also shared Nish's last message to his group mates. 

"As God prunes the Skwatta Tree, all we got is us now. We lay him to rest today and let me share his last message to us: 'The work can't stop, we coming out of this as warriors and the understanding that life as grown SK is definitely not the same anymore so we need to educate'," Slikour captioned the heartbreaking post.  

Skwatta Kamp's management revealed Nish died of Covid-19 complications after a lengthy stay in hospital.

“Musa was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19, and after a lengthy stay succumbed to the virus. His family is in mourning and has requested privacy at this moment to deal with their loss.” 

In honour of his memory, Skwatta Kamp and friends shared a YouTube video in which  they told stories about their times with Nish. 

You can watch the video:

